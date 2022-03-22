Tuesday open thread: What is your favorite Lions free agency move so far?

Free agency news has died down a bit for the Detroit Lions, though they were active again on Monday signing former Chiefs corner Mike Hughes and former Ravens linebacker Chris Board as likely depth pieces and special teams contributors. Though they’ve only managed to make a few new additions to the team, they did do a nice job of getting a lot of their re-signings out of the way early. In Wave 1 of free agency, a lot of teams overpaid to get their guys, and the Lions were clearly unwilling to do that. For a team that is still in their rebuilding phase, I applaud them for it.

Let’s take a quick look at the moves the Lions have made so far, and I’d like to hear your opinion on the way things are currently shaping up.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

What is your favorite Lions free agency move so far?

My answer: I think it’s a toss-up between re-signing Tracy Walker and signing DJ Chark. I also think re-signing Charles Harris and Kalif Raymond are very close for me. An underrated aspect of team building and changing the culture is simply rewarding the guys that work their butts off and perform well for you. The Lions could have let both of these guys walk, and while some may question the value of these deals, this is a very good look for the team from the perspective of the rest of the roster and for free agents. It is a great example of how the culture is changing for the better in Detroit.

With that said, bringing back Walker and adding a top-tier WR like Chark in this free agency class takes the cake for me. Without these moves, the Lions are in complete shambles when it comes to the safety and wide receiver position. Chark was brought in on a very reasonable deal that gives the Lions a lot of options in the future, and it fills that need for an “X” receiver. Walker returning on a relatively cheap deal is also wonderful because of the mutual love between Walker and the coaching staff and it fills arguably their biggest need.

Your turn.