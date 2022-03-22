Notes: Lions awarded ‘above average’ free agency grade

About a week into free agency, the Detroit Lions have done an above average job, according to Pro Football Focus.

That’s how one PFF analyst has graded Lions GM Brad Holmes’ performance so far, which hasn’t really involved any splashy, big-time spending. It was pretty assumed, though, that the Lions would plan to do the bulk of their roster building in the draft. As a recap, here’s what they’ve done so far:

​​Signed WR D.J. Chark Jr. - 1 year, $10 million

Signed TE Garrett Griffin - TBD

Signed CB Mike Hughes - 1 year, $3.5M

Signed LB Chris Board - TBD

Re-signed LB Alex Anzalone - 1 year, $2.25M

Re-signed S Tracy Walker - 3 years, $25M

Re-signed QB Tim Boyle - 1 year, $2M

Re-signed EDGE Charles Harris - 2 years, $14M

Re-signed LB Shaun Dion-Hamilton - 1 year, $1.035M

Re-signed WR Kalif Raymond - 2 years, $9M

Re-signed WR Josh Reynolds - 2 years, $6M

Re-signed QB David Blough - TBD

Released EDGE Trey Flowers

Released LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - signed with Houston

This year’s free agency period has been about re-signing players they feel fit the culture, like Walker and Harris. PFF did note that Anzalone posted a career-worst 35.4 overall PFF grade last season, but was still re-signed anyway. As for additions, they’re calling Chark a “worthwhile gamble.”

“He is just 25 years old and possesses the size and speed to be a major deep threat at all times,” PFF writer Sam Monson writes. “The Lions still need to do work at receiver — likely in the draft — but Chark could prove to be a valuable part of a remade receiving corps as a deep threat.”

It’s probably worth noting that the rest of the NFC North received worse grades than the Lions. The Bears were deemed “average,” while the Vikings and Packers are having a “below average” offseason.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Along the same vein as above, The Athletic’s Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner weigh in on what moves the Lions made and how those moves impact how the Lions will draft, specifically at No. 2. ($)

More pro days are coming up this week. Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman offers six matchups you should watch and who to keep an eye on.

Another former Lion heads to Jacksonville.

In other news…Former Rams’ and Lions’ kicker Ryan Santoso is signing with the Jaguars, per @seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

Over the weekend, Matthew Stafford agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $160 million — $135 million guaranteed — with the Rams through 2026.

How Kyle Hamilton may be a fit for the Lions from our friends over at Roar of the Lions UK:

Take 10 minutes out of your day and check out my guy @tomwilkinson2c's breakdown (on @ROTL_UK) of Kyle Hamilton and his fit with the #Lions. Really nice job here and worth your time.https://t.co/5scPT7Wqg3 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) March 21, 2022