What Lions positions need the most help after 1 week of free agency?

We’ve had a week—I think a week? It’s hard to tell when exactly free agency is really starting anymore, even with the tampering period. For the Detroit Lions, the moves have mostly been of a modest nature for many fans. The Lions made a big splash with DJ Chark, but other moves have been more for bit players and re-signing their role players in-house.

So where does it leave the roster and each position unit after this time? What’s on the board—nay, even a priority—for the draft, and what position needs the most help still?

It’s another edition of PODcast as we break down all this and more, dissecting the offseason so far and what’s to come. We did record this before the Lions signed Chris Board, so some information is already a little outdated, but I also don’t think it changes our analysis on linebackers appreciably.

We’re entering into the transitional phase from free agency to draft, so expect more draft coverage in the coming weeks!

Oh yeah, and Ryan Mathews threatens to eat a pickle plus condiments in this PODcast. We’ll have his reaction to a disgusting treat in the later Scraps episode. If you want to join us for all sorts of hijinks while we record the PODcast, make sure to follow us on Twitch when we record the show live.

