Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown catching offseason workouts together

Training camp is still over four months away, but that isn’t stopping a couple of Detroit Lions players from getting together and prepping for the 2022 season.

Quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared videos and photos of the two working together this week. out in California.

Both players were raised on the west coast and regularly spend their offseasons in Southern California. In fact, last season the two got some work out in California before they had even met in Allen Park.

“I think it was really advantageous for me to go out there and meet the guys, create a bond with the guys, get the timing down with certain routes,” St. Brown said last May. “Obviously I was on there for two days because I had to report to minicamp, but just being out there with the quarterbacks, with the receivers, understanding the offense and getting a grasp of everything—that’s the biggest thing is learning that playbook. So I think all of that together is going to help me out.”

That chemistry wasn’t there right away when the 2021 season started, as St. Brown caught just six passes in his first three games, but by the season’s end, the two were firing on all cylinders. St. Brown caught at least eight passes in each of Detroit’s final six games, resulting in the Lions going 3-3 down the stretch and earning the young receiver Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for December.

Interestingly, in some of the Instagram posts, the quarterback camp 3DQB was tagged. If that sounds familiar, it should. That’s the notorious specialist group that Matthew Stafford attended to improve his game back in 2017. Goff, too, is also an alumni of 3DQB, having worked with them in the 2020 offseason. It’s unclear if Goff is working with 3DQB again this offseason or if the poster of this Instagram story—Chris Flores, a trainer for the program STARS—was just trying to hype up the group.

Either way, you love to see this duo get some more work in. Hopefully it leads to them picking up where they left off last year.