When it comes to the best athletes in Detroit history, there are several names that immediately come to mind.

Names like Steve Yzerman, the longtime captain and now general manager of the Detroit Red Wings. Isiah Thomas of the legendary “bad boys era” Detroit Pistons. Tyrus Raymond Cobb, or better known as Ty Cobb, was one of the best to ever put on a Detroit Tigers uniform.

Then, there is always that name that Detroit Lions’ fans will always be familiar with. Someone whose name will always hold weight and command reverence in the state of Michigan—Barry Sanders.

As far as his answer goes, Pistons’ rookie sensation Cade Cunningham seems to always know the right thing to say. Since his arrival in Detroit, he has done plenty to endear himself to the city and its fans, beyond averaging 17/5/5 and being one of the best rookies in the NBA.

From touching on his affinity for Detroit rap during the pre-draft process, to donning buffs on draft night, Cunningham understands what makes the city tick.

So it should come as no surprise that he didn’t have to do much thinking when asked who the best Detroit athlete of all time was.

“I’m going to go with Barry Sanders and my fellow Oklahoma State alum,” Cunningham answered.

Cunningham has already made it known that he is a big football fan, with the Dallas Cowboys being his favorite NFL team (we can’t be too hard on him, he is from Dallas after all). Prior to being the number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Cunningham spent his lone year in college at Sanders’ alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

You can find the full interview with Cunningham here.

And now onto the rest of today’s notes:

The Lions make their acquisition of linebacker Chris Board official.

Cornerback Mike Hughes officially signed, too.

New #Lions CB Mike Hughes said he has no preference between nickel and outside and told the #Lions coaching staff that. — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) March 23, 2022

Another massive trade went down today in the NFL, this time with the Kansas City Chiefs sending receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks. Our own Jeremy Reisman breaks down how the trade could affect the Lions’ chances at drafting one of the premier receiver prospects in the NFL draft.

Here it is: The #Chiefs are trading six-time Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.



The return is a first-round pick and more, while Hill gets a contract extension that puts him among the highest paid WRs in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

An updated offseason improvement index from PFF, post-Tyreek Hill trade.

Updated @PFF offseason Improvement Index for the Dolphins signing Terron Armstead and trading for Tyreek Hill. Dolphins now in the top-4https://t.co/bKefi6Q84y pic.twitter.com/Q5ik9UVTjU — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) March 23, 2022

Freep’s Dave Birkett on new cornerback Mike Hughes and an opportunity to compete for a spot.

New Lions CB Mike Hughes: This is the perfect opportunity for me to come in and compete for a spothttps://t.co/JCmAeWvswT — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 23, 2022