Notes: NFL releases third rule change proposal for 2022

The NFL Football Operations Department released another rule to add to the list of 2022 rule change proposals, bringing the total so far to three.

These rule changes will be discussed at the upcoming NFL annual meeting, where clubs will vote on the potential new rules. To be adopted, proposals must be approved by 75% of club owners, which comes out to 24 of the 32 teams.

The NFL Competition Committee has submitted the following rule change proposal: “Make permanent the free kick formation change implemented during the 2021 season that established a maximum number of players in the setup zone.”

The other two proposals were submitted by three teams and involve overtime rules.

By the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles: “Allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.” By the Tennessee Titans: “Allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a successful two-point try.”

Changing overtime rules became a hot button issues after the a Division Round game where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, but it ended in an odd way some found to be unfair.

After a thrilled game that featured Patrick Mahomes tying up the game in the final 13 seconds, the overtime was pretty lackluster. The Chiefs won the coin toss, then marched down the field, scored a touchdown, and won. Josh Allen and the Bills offense never took the field. Many felt the coin flip determined the outcome.

This wouldn’t be the first time overtime rules have been changed. Before the 2010 postseason, all a team needed was a field goal to win. The NFL then required a touchdown in the first possession to win without the other team even touching the football. NFL Research found the winners of the coin toss won overtime games 53% of the time.

Injuries plagued Detroit last in 2021, forcing rookies to step up. Will that make them more prepared for their sophomore season? The crew over at detroitlions.com offers a list of second-year Lions to watch.

Annnddd Detroit is one of three finalists to host the 2024 draft.

Dates are now set: The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City on April 27-29, 2023. Chiefs expected to have extra picks, too… pic.twitter.com/YlgBoXo20K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2022

Matthew Stafford fans — do you remember how he’s boys with Matt Ryan? Well he talked to The Athletic about his friendship with Matty Ice and his recent trade to the Colts, comparing it to his own trade. ($)

LSU linebacker Damone Clark, a potential Lions draft target especially with his connection to Lions LB coach Kelvin Sheppard, is unfortunately undergoing spinal fusion surgery that could result in missing his rookie season.

