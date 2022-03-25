Podcast: Is Aidan Hutchinson a lock to go first overall?

If this offseason has taught us anything, it’s that the NFL landscape can change in an instant. One day, you can be negotiating a long-term deal with your star wide receiver. The next day, you’re trading him away for a haul of draft picks.

The same goes for the NFL Draft. Just a couple weeks ago, it seemed like the Jacksonville Jaguars were destined to take one of the top offensive tackles with the first overall pick in April’s draft. Protecting franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be a primary goal for that team, especially this early in his career.

But after a few offseason moves, it suddenly looks like Jacksonville may be content with their offensive line situation, specifically at the tackle position. As a result, Michigan edge defender has become the heavy favorite to go first overall. With still a month away from the draft, is there a chance that changes?

We chatted with Ryan O’Bleness, a staff writer for our Jacksonville friends at Big Cat Country (you also may know Ryan as the managing editor for the SB Nation Michigan State blog The Only Color). While O’Bleness said there’s always a chance something changes between now and then, he’s pretty confident Hutchinson will be the pick.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out or necessarily say he’s a lock, but I would say at this point, I’m thinking 90, 95 percent that the pick will be Hutchinson,” O’Bleness said.

After talking some draft, we turned our attention to the newest Jaguar-turned-Lion, DJ Chark. O’Bleness gives us the rundown of Chark’s time in Jacksonville, why the team may have moved on from him this offseason, and his confidence level that Chark can return to his 2019 levels in Detroit.

You can listen to our entire conversation here:

