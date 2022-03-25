 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Community Mock Draft: Date, team pairing, deadlines

Here’s who we have selected to be acting general managers in our 2022 NFL Community Mock.

By Jeremy Reisman
Thank you to everyone who applied to be in the 2022 NFL Community Mock Draft here at Pride of Detroit. Since I’ve been running this thing, we’ve never seen this many people sign up to be a part of it.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t pick all of you—or even half of you—and thanks to the dumb jerks that are the Miami Dolphins, we had to remove another team from our drafts. Miami no longer has a first or second-round pick after acquiring Tyreek Hill.

Still, I was able to pick out 28 of you to participate this year and I matched nearly everyone with a team they requested (sorry to the two of you that didn’t get a requested team).

Anyways, we’re just about read to kick this thing off. To those of you who have been selected, you should already have an email in your inbox from myself. If you don’t, please comment below immediately or email me at prideofdetroitjeremy[at]gmail.com.

For everyone who has been selected (as shown in the chart at the bottom of this post), here’s how it works.

  1. When you are on the clock, you will receive an email from me, along with all of the players picked before you. In the original email I sent out, it also includes a link so that you can track where the draft is thus far.
  2. When it’s your turn, PLEASE RESPOND ASAP with your player selection, I don’t need your write-up for the pick right away.
  3. Your write-up on the picks should be no longer than 300 words long. It is due by the deadline listed below. You can go a little over or under on the word count, but please limit it to just a few paragraphs. The only exception is for Erik Schlitt, who will be picking for the Detroit Lions.
  4. Hopefully I don’t have to tell you this, but please do research on your team’s needs and scheme fits. We want this to be as realistic as possible. That doesn’t mean you can’t be bold with your pick, just make sure you give a good rationale.
  5. If you need to bow out of your GM responsibilities, email me immediately. We have plenty of commenters on standby if you can’t pick.
  6. Please do not reveal your selection (or anyone else’s selection) until your pick is posted on Pride Of Detroit. Each selection in the first round will get its own article.
  7. For the second round, please just submit your pick. No write-up is necessary (except for you, Erik).

***AGAIN: If you see your name in the schedule below, but you did not get an email from me, let me know ASAP***

Alright, here’s a look at the schedule and team pairing for our 2022 mock draft! Let’s get this thing started!

2022 Community Mock Draft schedule and pairings

Pick # Team General Manager Deadline for pick (Eastern Time)
Pick # Team General Manager Deadline for pick (Eastern Time)
1 Jaguars Jerrydlux Monday, March 28, 6 a.m.
2 Lions Erik Schlitt Monday, March 28,12 p.m.
3 Texans jjones164 Monday, March 28, 5 p.m.
4 Jets elgarraz Tuesday, March 29, 6 a.m.
5 Giants dornand1 Tuesday, March 29, 12 p.m.
6 Panthers BigJShaky Tuesday, March 29, 5 p.m.
7 Giants dornand1 Wednesday, March 30, 6 a.m.
8 Falcons kevough3 Wednesday, March 30, 12 p.m.
9 Seahawks Dennis Tucker Wednesday, March 30, 5 p.m.
10 Jets elgarraz Thursday March 31, 6 a.m.
11 Commanders anhonestmess Thursday March 31, 12 p.m.
12 Vikings cadwesh Thursday March 31, 5 p.m.
13 Texans jjones164 Friday April 1, 6 a.m.
14 Ravens Col. Aureliano Friday April 1, 12 p.m.
15 Eagles Sprtn66 Friday April 1, 5 p.m.
16 Eagles Sprtn66 Saturday April 2, 6 a.m.
17 Chargers nchantala Saturday April 2, 12 p.m.
18 Saints GALionsfan Saturday April 2, 5 p.m.
19 Eagles Sprtn66 Sunday April 3, 6 a.m.
20 Steelers GM in exile Sunday April 3, 12 p.m.
21 Patriots tjwGOblue Sunday April 3, 5 p.m.
22 Packers katmandoo122 Monday, April 4, 6 a.m.
23 Cardinals Beerhero Monday, April 4, 12 p.m.
24 Cowboys 1951LION Monday, April 4, 5 p.m.
25 Bills jdpeterson34 Tuesday April 5, 6 a.m.
26 Titans Twon82 Tuesday April 5, 12 p.m.
27 Buccaneers Onlythelions Tuesday April 5, 5 p.m.
28 Packers katmandoo122 Wednesday April 6, 6 a.m.
29 Chiefs Workdontstop Wednesday April 6, 12 p.m.
30 Chiefs Workdontstop Wednesday April 6, 5 p.m.
31 Bengals Smurph0404 Thursday April 7, 6 a.m.
32 Lions Erik Schlitt Thursday April 7, 12 p.m.
ROUND 2
33 Jaguars Jerrydlux Thursday April 7, 5 p.m.
34 Lions Erik Schlitt Friday April 8, 6 a.m.
35 Jets elgarraz Friday April 8, 12 p.m.
36 Giants dornand1 Friday April 8, 5 p.m.
37 Texans jjones164 Saturday April 9, 6 a.m.
38 Jets elgarraz Saturday April 9, 12 p.m.
39 Bears cmonstar Saturday April 9, 5 p.m.
40 Seahawks Dennis Tucker Sunday April 10, 6 a.m.
41 Seahawks Dennis Tucker Sunday April 10, 12 p.m.
42 Colts SUHFARGONE Sunday April 10, 5 p.m.
43 Falcons kevough3 Monday, April 11, 6 a.m.
44 Browns Maizeandbluewahoo Monday, April 11, 12 p.m.
45 Ravens Col. Aureliano Monday, April 11, 5 p.m.
46 Vikings cadwesh Tuesday April 12, 6 a.m.
47 Commanders anhonestmess Tuesday April 12, 12 p.m.
48 Bears cmonstar Tuesday April 12, 5 p.m.
49 Saints GALionsfan Wednesday April 13, 6 a.m.
50 Chiefs Workdontstop Wednesday April 13, 12 p.m.
51 Eagles Sprtn66 Wednesday April 13, 5 p.m.
52 Steelers GM in exile Thursday April 14, 6 a.m.
53 Packers katmandoo122 Thursday April 14, 12 p.m.
54 Patriots tjwGOblue Thursday April 14, 5 p.m.
55 Cardinals Beerhero Friday April 15, 6 a.m.
56 Cowboys 1951LION Friday April 15, 12 p.m.
57 Bills jdpeterson34 Friday April 15, 5 p.m.
58 Falcons kevough3 Saturday April 16, 6 a.m.
59 Packers katmandoo122 Saturday April 16, 12 p.m.
60 Buccaneers Onlythelions Saturday April 16, 5 p.m.
61 49ers 12jamie Sunday April 17, 6 a.m.
62 Chiefs Workdontstop Sunday April 17, 12 p.m.
63 Bengals Smurph0404 Sunday April 17, 5 p.m.
64 Broncos DenverLion Monday, April 18, 6 a.m.
ROUND 3
65 Jaguars Jerrydlux Monday, April 18, 12 p.m.
66 Lions Erik Schlitt Monday, April 18, 5 p.m.

