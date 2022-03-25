2022 NFL Community Mock Draft: Date, team pairing, deadlines

Thank you to everyone who applied to be in the 2022 NFL Community Mock Draft here at Pride of Detroit. Since I’ve been running this thing, we’ve never seen this many people sign up to be a part of it.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t pick all of you—or even half of you—and thanks to the dumb jerks that are the Miami Dolphins, we had to remove another team from our drafts. Miami no longer has a first or second-round pick after acquiring Tyreek Hill.

Still, I was able to pick out 28 of you to participate this year and I matched nearly everyone with a team they requested (sorry to the two of you that didn’t get a requested team).

Anyways, we’re just about read to kick this thing off. To those of you who have been selected, you should already have an email in your inbox from myself. If you don’t, please comment below immediately or email me at prideofdetroitjeremy[at]gmail.com.

For everyone who has been selected (as shown in the chart at the bottom of this post), here’s how it works.

When you are on the clock, you will receive an email from me, along with all of the players picked before you. In the original email I sent out, it also includes a link so that you can track where the draft is thus far. When it’s your turn, PLEASE RESPOND ASAP with your player selection, I don’t need your write-up for the pick right away. Your write-up on the picks should be no longer than 300 words long. It is due by the deadline listed below. You can go a little over or under on the word count, but please limit it to just a few paragraphs. The only exception is for Erik Schlitt, who will be picking for the Detroit Lions. Hopefully I don’t have to tell you this, but please do research on your team’s needs and scheme fits. We want this to be as realistic as possible. That doesn’t mean you can’t be bold with your pick, just make sure you give a good rationale. If you need to bow out of your GM responsibilities, email me immediately. We have plenty of commenters on standby if you can’t pick. Please do not reveal your selection (or anyone else’s selection) until your pick is posted on Pride Of Detroit. Each selection in the first round will get its own article. For the second round, please just submit your pick. No write-up is necessary (except for you, Erik).

***AGAIN: If you see your name in the schedule below, but you did not get an email from me, let me know ASAP***

Alright, here’s a look at the schedule and team pairing for our 2022 mock draft! Let’s get this thing started!