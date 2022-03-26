 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes: Analyst calls Chark signing a top-5 bargain in free agency

It checks all the boxes of team need, potential, and value.

By Andrew Kato
The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen posted an article on Friday giving five top NFC free agents for value and fit (subscription required). While the full article is behind a paywall, a lot can be gleaned about the content relevant for Lions fans thanks to Nguyen’s tweet:

That Nguyen loves the Chark signing by Detroit is not really a surprise, given how many analysts out there loved its fit and value. Our own fearless leader Jeremy Reisman pointed out the former Jacksonville Jaguar was a “high-character player” who was “exactly what they were looking for.” Right after the signing back on March 15, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called the deal “a steal for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes” and “one of the best signings of free agency so far. A no-risk, below-market deal that could pay off in a big way.” Football Outsiders’ Mike Tanier felt Chark was “a solid acquisition.”

While the contract terms gave the team remarkable flexibility in this atmosphere of bananas wide receiver deals, there were early signs that Chark was a perfect fit for the Lions to pursue. Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey named the big, speedy receiver his perfect free-agent match for the Lions on March 11: “At 6-foot-4 with sub-4.4 speed, Chark could become the field stretcher that the offense is missing.”

Nguyen raised the usual concerns about Chark’s injury history but thought his size and speed combination offers a physical contested-catch threat the team hasn’t had since 2019. We thought so, too. Now, on to the rest of today’s Notes:

  • In case you were wondering about free agent contract terms for the Lions:

  • As everybody expected, the Lions had good years from the offensive line, tight end (at least half of a year), and running back units but everything else was... not so good.

  • Also from Meinke:

