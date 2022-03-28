With the Detroit Lions patiently waiting with the second overall pick, never has the first pick in the Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft meant so much in how it impacts our local pick. Erik Schlitt, the acting Lions general manager, awaits nervously as Pride of Detroit commenter Jerrydlux—who will be acting as the Jacksonville Jaguars general manager this draft—holds his fate in his hands.

Will Jerry go with the heavy odd-on favorite Aidan Hutchinson with his pick? Will he beef up the offensive line to protect Trevor Lawrence? Or will he do something a little different, like jump on the rising stock of Georgia defensive end Travon Walker?

The decision has been made. The card is in.

With the first overall pick in the 2022 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected...

Aidan Hutchinson, defensive end, Michigan.

Here’s Jerrydlux with the explanation

“Offensive tackle was a consideration here, but looking into what the Jaguars have in regards to future contracts on the defensive line (zero DE under contract after 2022 season), addressing that area was determined to be more of the long-term need (as discussions for a long-term contract are also in the works for Cam Robinson).

“Hutchinson boasts greater college stats than another option at this pick, Travon Walker. But much of Walker’s rise has come since the scouting combine, which has shown his amazing athletic qualities but doesn’t answer questions of production during his time at Georgia. With the amount of money spent in FA this year, the Jags seem to be looking to be contenders sooner rather than later (taking advantage of a QB on a rookie deal). Hutchinson appears to be more of a plug-and-play defender, giving the team confidence in a player across from young rusher Josh Allen, who is nearing the end of his rookie contract.”

Aidan Hutchinson led P5 Edges in Pass Rush Grade (93.4) AND Run Defense Grade (90.8)



The only other Edge Defender to do that since 2014: Nick Bosa (2017)pic.twitter.com/HI6JMgd21E — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 25, 2022

Erik’s thoughts

It’s a smart pick, as I believe Hutchinson is the best player in this draft cycle and would fill a need. This seems to be the way most draft analysts are projecting this is how this selection will play out, but I still think there’s a chance Jacksonville could opt for Walker or grab one of the elite offensive tackles.

Regardless, in POD’s community mock draft, Hutchinson is the pick and the Detroit Lions are on the clock.