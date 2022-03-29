Detroit Lions players react to ‘Hard Knocks’ announcement

On Monday, the NFL and HBO announced that the Detroit Lions will be the feature team for the 2022 “Hard Knocks” training camp documentary series. If you’re unfamiliar, “Hard Knocks” provides unparalleled access inside training camp, with exclusive audio and video of practices, team meetings and conversations between coaches behind closed doors.

We’ve already run down some things we’re looking forward to this August when the show will premiere, but what do the Lions players think about this?

A few players have already experienced being a part of the HBO documentary series. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and defensive lineman Michael Brockers were both featured twice when “Hard Knocks” visited the Rams in both 2016 and 2020. Lions fullback Jason Cabinda was heavily featured in the 2019 edition of the series when he was fighting for a roster spot with the Raiders.

“I think the biggest thing that came from ‘Hard Knocks’ was just how many people absolutely adore my mom,” Cabinda told Lions media last year. “My mom is like a superstar because of ‘Hard Knocks.’ That’s awesome. I still get people who will message me and be like, ‘Your mom is the best. We watched her on Hard Knocks.’ Those kind of things. That’s really dope.”

So how does the rest of the team feel about appearing on “Hard Knocks”? Here’s a how a few of them reacted on social media:

T.J. Hockenson seems intrigued:

Rashod Berry, an edge defender who will likely be firmly on the Lions’ roster bubble all offseason, looks to be a mixture of excited and nervous:

I always wanted to be on “ HARD KNOCKS “ — ℝ (@Shoddieslime_13) March 28, 2022

Alim McNeill went the Hockenson route with the eyeball emojis:

While Ifeatu Melifonwu appears ready for his close-up:

Cabinda offered a quick statement on his second appearance on the show:

Jamaal Williams, who you know is going to ham it up on camera, said... whatever this is:

1STSwaggKazekage on hard knocks ?!!! It’s gonna be a dooossssseeeeeee pic.twitter.com/8FPxP9fpXp — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) March 28, 2022

Finally, there is quarterback Jared Goff, who—as Erik Schlitt pointed out—will be on “Hard Knocks” for the third time. He seems to be embracing being on a third time but with a little Detroit music flare: