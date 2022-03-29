Notes: Jeff Okudah shows tremendous rehab progress in workout video

Jeff Okudah’s latest workout video may inspire many Detroit Lions fans to get excited about the cornerback finally getting to show what he’s made of.

Between a bumpy, injury-plagued rookie campaign followed by a season-ending Achilles tear in the very first game of 2021, Okudah has been on the sidelines more of often than not. But in the offseason just before his third year on the team, he released a video perhaps hoping to prove he's on the right track.

Day 192. God, I give you all glory.. pic.twitter.com/e5lrR2zvxV — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) March 28, 2022

Okudah is working with Oliver Davis II, a trainer with Sweet Feet Sports Performance and a defensive backs specialist, per his profile. The Lions are hopeful Okudah will be good to go by training camp.

Working with Jeff Okudah almost feels identical to when I started working with AJ Terrell. I hear all the sneak dissing and the “bust” rumors. Keep that same energy come September. I put my whole heart and soul into these guys. Results are guaranteed! #SFSP 1% — Oliver Davis II (@I_Am_OD3) March 28, 2022

A.J. Terrell was selected 16th overall by the Atlanta Falcons and was the third cornerback drafted in 2020 — the first being Okudah at No. 3 and the other being C.J. Henderson at No. 9. I did some digging and I’m not exactly sure what Davis means — Terrell didn’t suffer a big injury, and he had a stellar rookie and sophomore season. But as Atlanta Falcons team writer Tori McElhaney explains: “Looking back, the Falcons decision to draft Terrell out of Clemson with their first round pick in the 2020 Draft was a decision met with questions from the fan base. There was a very loud contingency that saw the pick as a waste, a flop.”

So that’s perhaps where he’s drawing the comparison — many thought using the Lions third pick on a cornerback was a mistake. Regardless, it’s good to know Davis is working with a player who’s looking pretty good.

It’s a blessing to see the work pay off!! https://t.co/hjXbqlNyJy — Oliver Davis II (@I_Am_OD3) December 3, 2021

And onto the rest of your notes.

In light of the news that the Lions will star in this season’s Hard Knocks, Sheila Hamp is ready to show off what Detroit is really about.

Let's show the world what Detroit is all about pic.twitter.com/Zn2wCxarMc — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 29, 2022

Speaking of, ex-NFL receiver Braylon Edwards turned sports radio host explains first-hand what it’s like after being on the New York Jets team featured on the show in 2010.

What is it like to be on Hard Knocks? @OfficialBraylon fills you in! pic.twitter.com/5IUnyRzFji — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) March 28, 2022

The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers has some Lions tidbits from the AFC coaches breakfast at NFL’s Annual League Meeting. ($)

Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman offers five pro days to watch this week.

Our very own Erik Schlitt joined our friends over at Roar of the Lions UK:

Live with @erikschlitt from @PrideOfDetroit right now!



Join us: https://t.co/P07NFco31C — Roar of the Lions UK | Biggest UK Lions page (@ROTL_UK) March 28, 2022