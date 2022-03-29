For the Lions, Hard Knocks and the 2024 Draft come hand in hand

I have never believed in Hard Knocks being a “distraction.” I mean I suppose someone, somewhere sees it as such and gets thrown off their game, but those people are suckers, fools. A couple cameras are nothing. Sack it up and let’s get rolling.

The Detroit Lions will host Hard Knocks this year and look to buck any talk of curse while introducing the better parts of this roster, the coaching staff and Dan Campbell to the world. For their effort, the NFL was quick to kick-back the right to host the 2024 NFL Draft to the city of Detroit.

We discuss it all on the latest Pride Of Detroit PODcast, where one part of our team is live from the NFL ownership meetings, and the rest of us are chatting up new free agent acquisitions—including the return of Jarrad Davis—and all the rest of the news for this already-busy week. Ryan and myself also go head-to-head on discussing the No. 2 pick for the 2022 NFL Draft, of which he is a big fan of Malik Willis and I supposedly support Kyle Hamilton, but either way it’s a great way to discuss how the top of this draft is opening up in value and how we shouldn’t narrow ourselves on positional value all the same.

