Saints coach Dennis Allen provides insight on new Lions TE Garrett Griffin, Aaron Glenn

There aren’t many people in the NFL world that know Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn more than new Saints head coach Dennis Allen. Not only did the two coach alongside each other for five years in New Orleans—Glenn as the team’s secondary coach, Allen as the defensive coordinator—but the two actually played alongside each other in college.

Way back in 1992-93, both were members of the Texas A&M secondary. Glenn, a cornerback, would go on to be a first-round pick and Pro Bowler. Allen’s professional career as a player would only be a year long, but he racked up eight interceptions with the Aggies over three seasons.

Allen and Glenn both interviewed for the vacant Saints head coaching vacancy this offseason. Allen, who many assumed to have been getting groomed for the job under Sean Payton, ended up scoring the job. But Allen thinks Glenn’s time is coming soon.

“AG is my guy,” Allen told Pride of Detroit down at the owner’s meetings in Florida on Tuesday. “We played together, so I think he’s outstanding. I think he did a hell of a job last year. And I think he’s a guy that’s going to be moving up in our profession.”

When asked to clarify if he believes Glenn will be a head coach in the near future, Allen replied, “I would think so.”

Glenn interviewed for both the Saints and Broncos jobs this past offseason. After missing out on both opportunities, the Lions' defensive coordinator is focusing on turning around Detroit’s defense, which ranked 31st in points scored last season.

“Whenever my time comes, it comes,” Glenn said back during Senior Bowl week. I think we all know at some point in my career that’s what I want to do. But I’ve said this before and I’m going to say it again, I want to be the best defensive coordinator the Detroit Lions have ever had.”

Allen also provided some brief insight into new Lions' tight end Garrett Griffin, whom the Lions officially signed on Monday. Griffin was with the Saints for the past six years, and although Allen coached the other side of the ball, he had positive things to say about the 28-year-old tight end.

“I think they’re getting a competitive football player that can do a lot of different things,” Allen said. “I think he’s smart. I think he’ll be a good fit for them. Obviously, Dan (Campbell) coached him, so he feels good about him.”

Used predominantly as an inline, blocking tight end, Griffin logged a career-high 233 offensive snaps last year for the Saints. Griffin has also been used in the past as a fullback and receiver, though he has only caught five passes in his professional career.

In Detroit, he will compete for the Lions’ TE2 position with the likes of Jason Cabinda, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, and Hunter Bryant among others.