Breaking down the Lions’ Combine press conferences, defensive scheme shift

This version of the Detroit Lions haven’t been nearly as secretive as we’ve seen over the past decade. In fact, one of Dan Campbell’s most praised qualities is his ability to be himself every day, in any possible situation. That sort of transparency and sincerity is appreciated inside the building, and it’s a breath of fresh air to the public.

So when both Campbell and Lions general manager Brad Holmes took the podium this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, there was a certain expectation that they may actually say something worthwhile. And while Holmes remains much closer to the vest than Campbell, we did indeed get some serious news.

Most notable, Campbell revealed the coaching changes they will be making in the wake of Ben Johnson’s promotion to offensive coordinator and the unceremonious departing from former inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone. They also dropped significant news that the defense will be shifting to more four down linemen looks this year—something they subtly did towards the end of last season.

On this week’s First Byte podcast, myself and Ryan Mathews discussed that and everything else we may have learned from the pressers. How will more 4-3/4-2-5 looks impact the players on the roster? Who will benefit? How will that impact Detroit’s player acquisition phase, if at all?

Additionally, the Lions made their intentions at wide receiver well known: They want one bad. Which players in free agency and the NFL Draft fit those desires? And will the Lions be more active and aggressive in free agency?

We answer that and a lot more in this episode of our mid-week podcast. Check it out:

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on both Twitch and YouTube.