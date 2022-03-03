2022 NFL Combine Day 1 live updates, measurements for QBs, WRs, TE

Although the 2022 NFL Combine has been technically underway for a few days, Thursday represents the first official day of measurements and on-field drills. Group 1 of the NFL Combine includes the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. For Detroit Lions fans, those are three positions of pretty big interest considering the team needs.

Already, we’ve seen some of the measurements come in, including Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett’s 8.5-inch hands. But the real fun happens when the players take the field for all of the on-field drills.

This year, the NFL has moved those on-field drills to the late afternoon to try and bring in some primetime ratings. Those are expected to kick off at 4 p.m. ET and run all the way throughout the evening. All will be televised on NFL Network.

Will any of the quarterbacks distance themselves from the pack? Which of the wide receivers will firmly establish themselves as a first-round talent? And will any tight ends surprise in Indy?

Before things get started, now is a great time to revisit Erik Schlitt’s Combine preview series. Here are the three positions that will be featured on the field Thursday:

If you can’t watch along, below I have embedded a Twitter list with some of the most active NFL Draft analysts, who will be live tweeting through the event.

Feel free to share your observations as the NFL Combine truly gets underway at 4 p.m. ET tonight.