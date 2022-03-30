It’s been an all-defense, all-edge defenders draft thus far in the 2022 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft. Here’s how the first three picks have fallen.

POD Community Mock Draft picks so far:

Now the New York Jets are on the clock, and while I’m sure head coach Robert Saleh would’ve loved a chance to add a pass rusher to his defense, it seems in all likelihood that if the board fell this way, he’d have to go in a different direction.

But where do they go? They drafted Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick last year, and even though last year was a disappointing season, it seems far too early to give up on him. Do they try to add offensive line to help protect Wilson, or does New York go back to the defensive side of the ball to add some firepower over there.

Tasked with this decision is Pride of Detroit commenter elgarraz.

With the fourth pick in the POD Community Mock Draft, the New York Jets have selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Here’s elgarraz with the explanation for the pick:

The word “unicorn” gets thrown around a lot in describing draft prospects, but in Kyle Hamilton’s case, it’s merited. He brings a combination of size, talent, and athleticism you don’t often see in the secondary. Hamilton is basically Kam Chancellor in size, but unlike Kam, he brings the athleticism with an unofficial 9.01 RAS score (Kam’s RAS was 3.22).

One word that keeps coming up in evaluations of Hamilton, other than “unicorn,” is “versatility.” Over the top, as a robber, in the box, nickel coverage, stuffing the run, dropping back… You name it. If a safety does it, Kyle Hamilton does it. As far as fit is concerned, you really could plug Kyle Hamilton into any defense, and he’d make an immediate positive impact. The Jets run a 4-3 Cover 3 (primarily), with the FS owning the middle of the field. It’s a crucial position in this defense, and currently, it’s vacant. The Jets have needs all over the place, making the Need vs. BPA debate a moot point anyway, but FS is definitely a big need.

There’s always going to be the question of whether or not you take a less-than-premium position in the top five. Let’s be real—if you were redrafting the 2002 NFL draft, Ed Reed would go No. 1 and damn the costs. Hamilton might be Ed Reed or Ed Reed-lite, but to me, that’s worth the fourth pick. With the three top EDGE prospects off the board, it was academic. Hamilton not only has the ability to make Jets fans forget about the departure of Marcus Maye, he’s my frontrunner to win DROY and be a perennial All-Pro. The ceiling is the roof with this kid.

Erik’s thoughts:

In my mind, the Jets' top-three needs are edge rusher, corner, and defensive playmaker.

Hamilton definitely fills that last need and would give the Jets a pure free safety to build around. Now, it can’t be overlooked that the Jets did sign Jordan Whitehead in free agency to presumably replace Maye’s production. But while Whitehead was the Bucs’ starting free safety, he only played about a third of his snaps in a traditional free safety role and might be best suited as a strong safety option. The Jets’ other two challengers to start include Lamarcus Joyner who works best as a free safety/slot option, and Ashtyn Davis (a third-round pick in 2020) who is a natural free safety but hasn't lived up to his draft slot.

If the Jets opted to roll with the three safeties they have on the roster instead of drafting Hamilton, Jermaine Johnson (EDGE, Florida State), and Sauce Gardner (CB, Cincinnati) make a lot of sense at this spot. It’s also worth keeping in mind the Jets also hold pick No. 10 and could be hoping one of these players falls to them at that spot.