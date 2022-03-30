It has been a busy news week for the Detroit Lions. By now, you have likely seen the headlines.

First, news dropped that the Lions would be the team selected for the annual iteration of HBO’s critically acclaimed series, ‘Hard Knocks’. It had been speculated for some time that the Lions may be on the hook for the program, and now we have a definitive answer. This team, coaching staff, and fan base, should provide some excellent content this summer.

Then, seemingly right after the Hard Knocks news broke, it was announced that Detroit would be the host city for the 2024 NFL draft. Quite a bit of excitement considering it was a Monday in late March!

Both are big breaks for the Lions and the city of Detroit, respectively. The nation will get a chance to familiarize themselves with coach Dan Campbell and this team, outside of kneecap biting, that is. And for the draft, hopefully, people will come to realize that Detroit truly is a city on a meteoric-like rise and that there is plenty to do and see here.

Luckily for Rich Eisen and his show (The Rich Eisen show), they had Lions’ veteran defensive end Michael Brockers in-studio on the day both pieces of news dropped. The pair touched on the updated overtime rules, why players love playing for Campbell, why he is looking forward to the HBO crews being in Allen Park, and how good the Lions can be in year two of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era.

When asked about Campbell’s energy and overall enthusiasm for life, Brockers said, “That’s him on the daily. That’s him during pre-game speeches. That’s him all of the time”. And while this isn’t the first time we have heard this, it will be interesting to see the reaction of the national media once they realize it isn’t an act or facade being put on by Campbell, and that this is just how he is, at all times.

“We enjoy playing for him,” Brockers went on to tell Eisen. “He’s an iconic player’s coach. He was a player, so he understands what we go through, mentally, physically throughout the year. When you have a guy that looks out for you, you want to look out for him.”

We had @Lions defensive end @MichaelBrockers join us in-studio to discuss how his team relishes playing for head coach Dan Campbell.#HardKnocks #NFL pic.twitter.com/UO2cgZLdTO — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 29, 2022

You can find the full interview here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Lions’ super back Jason Cabinda was a guest on Anthony Bellino’s X’s and Bro’s Morning show. Be sure to check it out as Cabinda is always worth the listen!

The Draft Network touches on possible landing spots for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Spoiler: you’ll recognize the first team on the list.

The second overall selection is on the table for QB Malik Willis but so is falling to perhaps the Steelers late in the first round. Where will he go? @TheJoeMarino has some thoughts.#FrontOffice33 #NFLDraft https://t.co/Tuk0xgE3jA — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 30, 2022

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt, with an assist from Liev Schreiber, made a clever “Hard Knocks” comedic trailer called “Hard Knock-off”:

The first teaser trailer for

HARD KNOCKS: Detroit Lions*



Thank you, Liev Schreiber* pic.twitter.com/EPOg95DsNB — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 30, 2022

Jared Goff, DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Josh Reynolds spent some time in the California sun, getting a feel for one another. Our own Erik Schlitt has more for you here.

#Lions Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds working out in California together per Chark's Instagram accounts (h/t: @j_ekks)https://t.co/DcZPFL4OeM pic.twitter.com/2AOFq6wjO3 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) March 30, 2022

The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers dropped his second mock draft of the year, but you’ll need a subscription to check it out.

The News' @Justin_Rogers offers his second projection of the 2022 NFL Draft, which includes a pair of first-round picks for the Lions. https://t.co/rJH0XeP9tn — Detroit News Sports (@detnews_sports) March 30, 2022

NFL locker rooms will be open to the media this season, something that hasn’t happened since COVID changed protocols in 2020.

On locker room access for media, @NFLprguy chimes in: “They will be open.”



Another step back towards normality. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2022

As part of Women’s History Month, the Lions hosted a girls flag football clinic at Ford Field.

Last week, @LionsYouthFB hosted a girls flag football clinic at Ford Field, with the goal of getting more girls involved in the sport. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/YuUh0B0nFD — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 30, 2022

The Lions also dropped some lock screens to help get you through the off season.

Some heat for your lock screen pic.twitter.com/jgb7qJNWGe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 30, 2022