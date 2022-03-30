 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes: Michael Brockers joined Rich Eisen show to discuss Dan Campbell, Hard Knocks

Veteran defensive end Michael Brockers joined the Rich Eisen in-studio to chat about how the team relishes playing for Dan Campbell

By Morgan Cannon
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a busy news week for the Detroit Lions. By now, you have likely seen the headlines.

First, news dropped that the Lions would be the team selected for the annual iteration of HBO’s critically acclaimed series, Hard Knocks’. It had been speculated for some time that the Lions may be on the hook for the program, and now we have a definitive answer. This team, coaching staff, and fan base, should provide some excellent content this summer.

Then, seemingly right after the Hard Knocks news broke, it was announced that Detroit would be the host city for the 2024 NFL draft. Quite a bit of excitement considering it was a Monday in late March!

Both are big breaks for the Lions and the city of Detroit, respectively. The nation will get a chance to familiarize themselves with coach Dan Campbell and this team, outside of kneecap biting, that is. And for the draft, hopefully, people will come to realize that Detroit truly is a city on a meteoric-like rise and that there is plenty to do and see here.

Luckily for Rich Eisen and his show (The Rich Eisen show), they had Lions’ veteran defensive end Michael Brockers in-studio on the day both pieces of news dropped. The pair touched on the updated overtime rules, why players love playing for Campbell, why he is looking forward to the HBO crews being in Allen Park, and how good the Lions can be in year two of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era.

When asked about Campbell’s energy and overall enthusiasm for life, Brockers said, “That’s him on the daily. That’s him during pre-game speeches. That’s him all of the time”. And while this isn’t the first time we have heard this, it will be interesting to see the reaction of the national media once they realize it isn’t an act or facade being put on by Campbell, and that this is just how he is, at all times.

“We enjoy playing for him,” Brockers went on to tell Eisen. “He’s an iconic player’s coach. He was a player, so he understands what we go through, mentally, physically throughout the year. When you have a guy that looks out for you, you want to look out for him.”

You can find the full interview here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Lions’ super back Jason Cabinda was a guest on Anthony Bellino’s X’s and Bro’s Morning show. Be sure to check it out as Cabinda is always worth the listen!

  • NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt, with an assist from Liev Schreiber, made a clever “Hard Knocks” comedic trailer called “Hard Knock-off”:

  • Jared Goff, DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Josh Reynolds spent some time in the California sun, getting a feel for one another. Our own Erik Schlitt has more for you here.

  • The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers dropped his second mock draft of the year, but you’ll need a subscription to check it out.

  • NFL locker rooms will be open to the media this season, something that hasn’t happened since COVID changed protocols in 2020.

  • As part of Women’s History Month, the Lions hosted a girls flag football clinic at Ford Field.

  • The Lions also dropped some lock screens to help get you through the off season.

  • It’s Lions’ legend and now color commentator, Lomas Brown’s birthday. Just look at that facemask and those Reebok jerseys. Pure, unadulterated nostalgia right there.

