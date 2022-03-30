Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was born, raised, attended college, and played professionally in California, so it’s no surprise that when the offseason hits, he traditionally spends his training days back in his home state at 3DQB’s training facility in Huntington Beach.

This offseason, we have seen Goff post pictures and videos of his training on social media, and last week he was joined in California by Lions’ rookie sensation, Amon-Ra St. Brown—another California native who also stayed in-state for college at USC—something the pair did last season as well.

This is a nice opportunity for teammates to get together on their own, develop their chemistry, work on route timing, and ultimately, increase their familiarity with one another.

This week, all three of the Lions' projected starting wide receivers got in on the action in California, as newly signed DJ Chark and recently re-signed Josh Reynolds joined Goff and St. Brown—per Chark’s Instagram.

After exiting what many described as a toxic environment in Jacksonville, Chark noted that he joined Detroit because the Lions were the right culture fit.

“The culture is big and that’s something that I really want to be a part of, like a family,” Chark said at his introductory press conference. “It feels like I’m entering one. I’m accepted.”

He also noted the work ethic of the players was something he admired and wanted to be a part of.

“I appreciated the hustle, the grit, and the way that they persevered, and went from tying games to winning games, and playing better,” Chark continued. “I truly appreciate the way this staff kept that team together and have faith in those guys. I know that means a lot to them and I’m ready to be a part of it. I feel like it’s definitely a different feel than what I’ve been experiencing.”

And now, less than two weeks after signing his contract with Detroit, Chark is illustrating that his words were not just empty statements, but something he is ready, and actively, putting to action.