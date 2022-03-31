 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft: Community Mock tracker, picks, grades

We’re keeping track of all the picks and your grades for the selections.

By Jeremy Reisman
The 2022 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft is underway, and we should be in for an exciting month as you, the reader, make the picks for all the teams. That is, with one exception. Our own Erik Schlitt is acting as the Detroit Lions general manager and has to work with the hands that you are dealing him.

With the second overall pick, Schlitt decided to take Georgia edge defender Travon Walker in a decision that has certainly gained some traction over the past month. Feel free to sound off about his choice in the comment section here. Erik loves the attention, even when he pretends he doesn’t. [Editor’s note: Stop giving away co-worker’s secrets, Jeremy]

As the draft rolls on, we will be keeping track of all the published picks right here in this post. The chart at the bottom will update as the picks come in. If you click on the player name, you can go to that post and see each GM’s rationale for the pick. The tracker below will also keep up with the grades that you give each pick in the corresponding polls at the end of each article.

So if you want to see who may be available for the Lions’ next pick or are just curious about how the draft is coming along, be sure to head to this page for the latest updates.

Without further ado, here’s how the draft has shaken out thus far. (And if you’re interested, I always find it fascinating to go back and look at last year’s Community Mock to see how close to reality we got. You can view the 2021 tracker here.)

2022 POD Community Mock Draft tracker

Pick # Team General Manager Pos. Player College Grade
Pick # Team General Manager Pos. Player College Grade
1 Jaguars Jerrydlux EDGE Aidan Hutchinson Michigan A-
2 Lions Erik Schlitt EDGE Travon Walker Georgia B+
3 Texans jjones164 EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon B+
4 Jets elgarraz S Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame
5 Giants dornand1 OT Evan Neal Alabama
6 Panthers BigJShaky
7 Giants dornand1
8 Falcons kevough3
9 Seahawks LeftyDetroit
10 Jets elgarraz
11 Commanders anhonestmess
12 Vikings cadwesh
13 Texans jjones164
14 Ravens Col. Aureliano
15 Eagles Sprtn66
16 Eagles Sprtn66
17 Chargers nchantala
18 Saints GALionsfan
19 Eagles Sprtn66
20 Steelers GM in exile
21 Patriots tjwGOblue
22 Packers katmandoo122
23 Cardinals Beerhero
24 Cowboys 1951LION
25 Bills jdpeterson34
26 Titans Twon82
27 Buccaneers Onlythelions
28 Packers katmandoo122
29 Chiefs Workdontstop
30 Chiefs Workdontstop
31 Bengals Smurph0404
32 Lions Erik Schlitt
ROUND 2
33 Jaguars Jerrydlux
34 Lions Erik Schlitt
35 Jets elgarraz
36 Giants dornand1
37 Texans jjones164
38 Jets elgarraz
39 Bears cmonstar
40 Seahawks LeftyDetroit
41 Seahawks LeftyDetroit
42 Colts SUHFARGONE
43 Falcons kevough3
44 Browns Maizeandbluewahoo
45 Ravens Col. Aureliano
46 Vikings cadwesh
47 Commanders anhonestmess
48 Bears cmonstar
49 Saints GALionsfan
50 Chiefs Workdontstop
51 Eagles Sprtn66
52 Steelers GM in exile
53 Packers katmandoo122
54 Patriots tjwGOblue
55 Cardinals Beerhero
56 Cowboys 1951LION
57 Bills jdpeterson34
58 Falcons kevough3
59 Packers katmandoo122
60 Buccaneers Onlythelions
61 49ers 12jamie
62 Chiefs Workdontstop
63 Bengals Smurph0404
64 Broncos DenverLion
ROUND 3
65 Jaguars Jerrydlux
66 Lions Erik Schlitt
67 Texans Cmonstar
68 Falcons Workdontstop
69 Bengals Sea Bee Russ
70 Eagles Mr. Zebra
71 Broncos kevough1
72 Lions Erik Schlitt

