2022 NFL Draft: Community Mock tracker, picks, grades

The 2022 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft is underway, and we should be in for an exciting month as you, the reader, make the picks for all the teams. That is, with one exception. Our own Erik Schlitt is acting as the Detroit Lions general manager and has to work with the hands that you are dealing him.

With the second overall pick, Schlitt decided to take Georgia edge defender Travon Walker in a decision that has certainly gained some traction over the past month. Feel free to sound off about his choice in the comment section here. Erik loves the attention, even when he pretends he doesn’t. [Editor’s note: Stop giving away co-worker’s secrets, Jeremy]

As the draft rolls on, we will be keeping track of all the published picks right here in this post. The chart at the bottom will update as the picks come in. If you click on the player name, you can go to that post and see each GM’s rationale for the pick. The tracker below will also keep up with the grades that you give each pick in the corresponding polls at the end of each article.

So if you want to see who may be available for the Lions’ next pick or are just curious about how the draft is coming along, be sure to head to this page for the latest updates.

Without further ado, here’s how the draft has shaken out thus far. (And if you’re interested, I always find it fascinating to go back and look at last year’s Community Mock to see how close to reality we got. You can view the 2021 tracker here.)