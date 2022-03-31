Notes: Detroit throwing 2024 NFL draft selection downtown, April 14

Fans are getting the chance to celebrate Detroit being selected to host the 2024 NFL draft.

On April 14, the Detroit Sports Commission is hosting a free party to bring folks from far and wide to Campus Martius for food trucks, appearances by Detroit Lions legends and Roary, family-friendly activities, and music by Lions GameDay DJ Ray Ya Dig. NFL on CBS analyst Charles Davis will emcee.

According to the Detroit Sports Commission, they’ll reveal a “custom interactive display representing Detroit that will have a permanent home in the city where fans can gather to celebrate the historic announcement.” Potentially to remind fans, especially if things get brutal mid-season, that this is a win to celebrate and there’s something to look forward to.

The NFL announced Detroit won the bid to host the 2024 NFL Draft on Monday at the league owners meetings in Florida. The draft itself will be held at Campus Martius, the site of April 14’s party, as well as Hart Plaza down the street and the Fox Theater will be involved.

“Hopefully will have some music events at Ford Field and maybe even Little Caesars. So it will be throughout the whole city,” Lions team president Rod Wood said.

Wood recently spoke on some of the logistics of hosting — like where everyone will park, the right size for seating bowls in Ford Field, creating party areas at the stadium, and new concession options.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Love a good draft day prediction and this one suggests the Lions may forgo the second pick to stockpile them for the future. “The Lions don’t need to rush anything.”

“GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell aren’t willing to bet big money on pricey free-agents until they bet on themselves.” The latest column from Wojo over at The Detroit News. ($)

You’ll remember the Lions were interested in veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. As of today, he’s officially off the table.

The #Rams give LB Bobby Wagner a 5-year, $50M contract that can be worth up to $65 million. After weeks of talking, Wagner lands back in the division as he wanted. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2022

ESPN draft analysts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper are both doubting the Lions go for a quarterback with their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Semi-interesting — the new overtime rules are official but three teams voted against it. One is an NFC North neighbor.

A former Lion:

Falcons signed safety Dean Marlowe — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 31, 2022