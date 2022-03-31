 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notes: Detroit throwing 2024 NFL draft selection downtown, April 14

Fans can party it up in Campus Martius — the actual site of the 2024 draft.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
Lions v Saints Photo by Darron R. Silva/ Getty Images

Fans are getting the chance to celebrate Detroit being selected to host the 2024 NFL draft.

On April 14, the Detroit Sports Commission is hosting a free party to bring folks from far and wide to Campus Martius for food trucks, appearances by Detroit Lions legends and Roary, family-friendly activities, and music by Lions GameDay DJ Ray Ya Dig. NFL on CBS analyst Charles Davis will emcee.

According to the Detroit Sports Commission, they’ll reveal a “custom interactive display representing Detroit that will have a permanent home in the city where fans can gather to celebrate the historic announcement.” Potentially to remind fans, especially if things get brutal mid-season, that this is a win to celebrate and there’s something to look forward to.

The NFL announced Detroit won the bid to host the 2024 NFL Draft on Monday at the league owners meetings in Florida. The draft itself will be held at Campus Martius, the site of April 14’s party, as well as Hart Plaza down the street and the Fox Theater will be involved.

“Hopefully will have some music events at Ford Field and maybe even Little Caesars. So it will be throughout the whole city,” Lions team president Rod Wood said.

Wood recently spoke on some of the logistics of hosting — like where everyone will park, the right size for seating bowls in Ford Field, creating party areas at the stadium, and new concession options.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • A former Lion:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...