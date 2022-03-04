2022 NFL Combine Day 2 live updates, measurements for RBs, OL

The NFL Combine got off to a hot start on Thursday night as the wide receiver really tore up the field at Indianapolis—although updated 40 times would end up making their performances significantly less exciting. That’s obviously good news for the Detroit Lions, who have made it no secret that they’re in the wide receiver market. Heck, even Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El was running some of the drills last night.

On Friday, the NFL Combine will feature a couple of positions that aren’t as big of needs for the Lions: offensive line and running back.

Detroit is pretty much set in their backfield for 2022, with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams leading the way. However, Williams is in the final year of his deal and Swift has battled through injuries in the first two years of his season. So if Detroit wants to plan ahead, a Day 2 or Day 3 pick on a running back isn’t out of the question.

On the offensive line, the Lions return all five starters, but they could use some depth.

Before things start, make sure you know who to keep an eye out for. Thankfully, our own Erik Schlitt already previewed the offensive line and running back Combine class. Check those out below:

The televised portion of Friday’s NFL Combine drills begins at 4 p.m. ET, and you can catch it on NFL Network. We’ve also embedded a Draft Twitter list at the bottom of this page to give you live updates as the data comes in!

Enjoy your Friday night!