Report: Detroit Lions hire Cameron Davis as assistant defensive line coach

During a media session at the NFL Combine earlier in the week, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed that the Lions would likely be adding another new coach to the staff soon. Later in the week on Thursday, the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) revealed what the hire is. The NCMFC announced via Twitter that Cameron Davis will be Detroit’s new assistant defensive line coach.

Davis started his coaching career as an assistant defensive line coach for Diablo Valley College, a California community college. A few years later, he took on a graduate assistant job for Texas A&M under renowned defensive coordinator John Chavis. He then jumped to Rice for a two-year stop, then the University of Kentucky for a year, serving as a defensive graduate assistant coach for both programs.

For the past two years, Davis has been the defensive line coach for Lamar University, a Division I FCS program in Texas. In 2021, the university’s first year in the Western Athletic Conference, Lamar finished with a 1-9 record.

Here’s a full look at Davis’ full resume:

2013-14: Diablo Valley College assistant DL coach

2014-15: University of La Verne defensive line/DBs coach

2016: Texas A&M defensive graduate assistant

2017-18 Rice defensive graduate assistant

2019: Kentucky defensive graduate assistant

2020-21: Lamar University defensive line coach

The Lions’ coaching staff needed an addition after the team decided to part ways with inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone. Detroit then shifted outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to inside linebackers coach, and reportedly increased the responsibilities of David Corrao, their current director of football research to help with the defensive line.

It’s unclear how adding Davis will affect the shifting of roles, as the team has not yet released an official statement confirming the hire.

Davis posted this message on Twitter following his hire: