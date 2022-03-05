2022 NFL Combine Day 3 live results: Measurements for DL, LBs

We’ve officially hit the halfway point of the NFL Combine’s on-field drills. Late on Friday night, the NFL wrapped up the offensive players as the running backs and offensive linemen did their best to showcase their talents.

Now it’s finally time for the defense to show their moxie. The Detroit Lions have a lot of improving to do on that side of the ball, and it’s extremely likely they’ll walk away from the 2022 NFL Draft with at least three or four of the players who will take the field on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon over the next two days.

The defensive linemen and linebackers take the stage first. With all the buzz about the draft class’ top two edge defenders—Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux—being likely candidates for the Lions’ No. 2 overall pick, many fans will be watching Saturday night with high anticipation. In fact, the conversation has already picked up with Hutchinson measuring in with 32 1/8-inch arms—unusually short for his position and especially for someone who stands 6-foot-7 tall.

Of course, linebacker is also a huge need for the Lions, and there are no shortage of athletic players at that position hoping to distance themselves from the pack with Saturday’s on-field drills and measurements.

Like the previous two days of the on-field drills, things will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network. But before we get there, make sure you’re caught up on the players you should be keeping a close eye on. Our own Erik Schlitt has you covered here:

If you aren’t able to watch the NFL Combine live, you can follow along with the live-updating Twitter list below.