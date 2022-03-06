The NFL combine concludes today with placekickers and defensive backs rounding out the final testing. Only the DB drills will be televised today starting at 2 p.m. ET and ending at roughly 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Some of the fastest 40-yard dash times usually come from DBs, and the drills tend to answer a lot of questions regarding a player’s fluidity (or lack thereof), so it's sure to be a fun time.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Who will you be keeping an eye on during Day 4 of the NFL Combine?

My answer: Baylor safety, Jalen Pitre.

It’s no secret the Detroit Lions are desperate for secondary help, especially at safety. Pitre is a name that has been linked to the Lions in many mock drafts around the second-third round range and would fit well near the line of scrimmage.

As our own Erik Schlitt pointed out in our NFL Combine safety preview, Pitre isn’t exactly expected to test extremely well today, so some positive numbers can really improve his stock and keep him in range for the Lions with their 32nd or 34th overall pick.

Your turn.