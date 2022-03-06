NFL Combine Day 4: Live on-field results for defensive backs

The NFL Combine comes to a close Sunday afternoon with one of the most entertaining groups of players. Cornerbacks and safeties are some of the fastest players on the field, and so their athletic measurements are naturally going to jump off the screen down in Indianapolis this afternoon. In fact, some believe UTSA’s Tariq Wooden or Baylor’s Kalon Barnes could break the 40-yard dash record.

The Detroit Lions may not have a pressing need at cornerback, but they sure do at safety. And with Kyle Hamilton expected to be one of the most athletic players in the entire draft class, it will be a nice showcase for Lions’ fans who are on the fence about drafting a safety with the second overall pick.

But there are plenty of other players to keep an eye on during Sunday’s final drills in Indy. That’s why our NFL Draft expert Erik Schlitt has been working hard to preview the positions to get you ready.

Before things get started—at 2 p.m. ET Sunday—here’s a recap of the players you should be watching:

As always, you can follow along live on television via NFL Network, or check out our live-updating Twitter list below: