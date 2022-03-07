2022 NFL Combine results: 8 standouts from the safety group

The Detroit Lions should be in the market for safeties and this group has several plug-and-play starters in this draft class. It’s entirely possible that the Lions could look to address this position early, and then again late, as they look to rebuild the position.

As often happens, there tend to be a few cases of overreaction to workouts at the Combine. To be clear, there are absolutely ways for players to move up and down draft boards based on their performances in Indianapolis but rarely do we see big shifts at the top of the draft based on a workout.

Is Kyle Hamilton still in the mix at No. 2?

Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame, 6-foot-4, 220) entered the Combine firmly in the mix for the Lions at pick No. 2 in the draft. Then he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash—an average time, but still solid for a safety his size—coupled with average agility scores, and people immediately started downgrading him.

For the casual Combine viewer, it’s understandable to have that reaction, as the NFL Network prioritizes the 40-yard dash as part of its viewing package. But for seasoned analysts to get drawn into that trap is a bit surprising, as there were a lot of positives to be ascertained from Hamilton’s workouts.

Not only did he test near the top in explosion measurements, he was fluid and smooth in drills, making every obstacle look easy. He covered ground in his backpedal and moving laterally, tracked and closed on the football, and often secured the catch not only with his hands, including well outside of his frame.

Would I have liked to have seen a better 40-yard dash? For sure. And he will get another chance to improve on his time at Notre Dame’s pro day. But even if he opts to stick with his Combine scores, there was nothing on Sunday that was a red flag for me.

Did Lewis Cine jump Hamilton for the top safety spot?

Lewis Cine (Georgia, 6-foot-2 1⁄ 4 , 199) ran an impressive 4.37 40-yard dash and several people started speculating how high his stock could rise.

Heard from multiple teams that Georgia’s Lewis Cine blew them away in interviews. Is he first safety off the board now after running 4.37 and jumping 11-1? There were some teams that had first round grades on him before doing all that. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 6, 2022

We knew Cine was fast, and yes he exceed expectations, but this would be a pretty unexpected rise to see him jump up to the top safety spot. Yes, analysts—even the best ones—don’t always have a read on every player's stock for every team, but generally, they are connected enough to see if a player is getting first-round speculation. Among top draft analysts like Dane Brugler (The Athletic), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL), Lance Zierlein (NFL), and the folks over at the Draft Network, none of them had Cine in their top-50, yet all of them had Hamilton in the top-five. It would be unprecedented to see a player almost universally rated that high fall, while at the same time seeing another rise that significantly and become the top option.

Did Cine raise his stock? Certainly.

Did Cine pass Hamilton? That’s a hard no for me.

Alright, let’s take a look at the rest of the safeties that stood out at the 2022 NFL Combine.