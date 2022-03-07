So many prospects, so few picks.

With the 2022 NFL Combine nearing its end, there will be plenty of draft board reshuffling. While the college football season ended months ago, the Combine presented an excellent opportunity to prospects to bolster their draft stock—if things went well.

The Detroit Lions currently possess the second overall pick, and there is no shortage of viable prospects. There is perhaps no better group than the EDGE group, highlighted by Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Both players tested out as elite athletes, with Hutchinson shining with his agility numbers and Thibodeaux shining with his speed. Both will remain firmly in the conversation for second overall.

Despite their great numbers, they were still overshadowed by another player. Georgia’s Travon Walker had a phenomenal showing, challenging Myles Garrett for the title of most athletic defensive end. Although still a dark horse candidate for second overall, Walker has put himself into the discussion. He will need Hutchinson and Thibodeaux to lose steam heading into the draft—Thibodeaux is facing growing concerns over his work ethic. Stranger things have happened.

If you were hoping for a quarterback to break out at the Combine, you may have been left wanting more. Among the top quarterbacks, only Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder tested, putting up elite numbers. Malik Willis, Sam Howell, and Matt Corral opted out of athletic testing. Willis and Howell did participate in the position drills, however. It was a good showing for most of the quarterbacks, but there is still very much a logjam at the position.

Expected to be the star of the Combine, safety Kyle Hamilton had a mixed outing. His size and explosiveness measured in the upper echelon of safeties. His speed and agility times, however, came in at average. This left him with a Relative Athletic Score above 9—still very much elite. But in order to justify a safety at second overall in the draft, many were hoping for otherworldly numbers. There’s no question the expectations were sky-high for Hamilton, and it certainly appears they were too high. A lingering issue from his knee injury, perhaps?

There’s a chance the Lions look elsewhere in the draft, either as a surprise pick or in a trade down. Otherwise, the Lions will likely target one of these players. Did their Combine performances move the needle on which player you want the Lions to pick?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Has the Combine changed your pick for second overall?

My answer: It has not.

Hamilton, Hutchinson, and Thibodeaux tested as excellent athletes, and that shouldn’t change the Lions draft board much. It was known coming into the Combine that they were athletic, and these results only prove it. It may be tougher to pencil in Hamilton at second overall, but he is a dynamic player regardless of the numbers. As for Hutchinson and Thibodeaux, it would be a perfect match for the Lions. They need athletic pass rushers, and those two fit the bill.

I had yet to be convinced to draft a quarterback at 2, and the Combine didn’t change much for me. Willis has exciting potential, but my concerns stem from tape. No amount of athletic testing or individual drills would change that. His stock may rise in the coming weeks, but the Combine won’t be the reason it changes for me.

Your turn.