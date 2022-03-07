Notes: NFL officially sets the 2022 salary cap at $208.2 million

Last May, the NFL and NFLPA agreed on a 2022 salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million as the league looked to re-gain lost funding from the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions. By December, things remained on track to hit their targeted number as fans returned to stadiums and the NFL and the money rolled in.

On Monday, the NFL officially set the 2022 salary cap at the maximum agreed-upon amount of $208.2 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The 2022 cap is a $25.7 million dollar increase from last year’s cap of $182.5 million. Here’s a look at the salary cap amounts from the past decade:

2022: $208.2 million

2021: $182.5

2020: $198.2

2019: $188.2

2018: $177.2

2017: $167

2016: $155.27

2015: $143.28

2014: $133

2013: $123

As noted above, the drop between 2020 and ‘21 was due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was the first time in seven years the salary cap did not increase by about $10-12 million.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, some new TV deals in 2023 are expected to cause a spike in next year’s cap and a return to eight-figure salary cap increases each year is anticipated.

The Athletic’s Chris Burke offers his perspective on 17 things you should take away from the combine. Bonus: you’ll find our good buddy Kent Lee Platte cited in there. ($)

Detroit Lions quarterback coach Mark Brunell will be the presenter for Tony Boselli’s Hall-of-Fame induction. The pair played together ​​from 1995 to 2001 in Jacksonville. Full story from Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon here.

Enjoy this compilation from Mlive of 20 of their favorite quotes from the combine, including one about a player needing surgery after running into a cactus.

Good news for a team with a buncha draft picks. :-)

2022 was the year of the 40-yard dash at the #NFLCombine



Combine records, since 2003



- Average 4.71 seconds (fastest ever)

- 31 players with a sub-4.4 (most ever)

- Fastest RB, WR, OL, DL, LB & DB groups ever — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 6, 2022

This is a good roundup from The Athletic of the latest updates on NFL-related topics including diversity hiring, where the combine will be held next year, if offseason programs will return completely to normal, and more. ($)

In the words of a midwesterner... Ope.