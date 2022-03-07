 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notes: NFL officially sets the 2022 salary cap at $208.2 million

The amount falls in line with projections released in December.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Benglas, Super Bowl LVI Set Number: X163971 TK1

Last May, the NFL and NFLPA agreed on a 2022 salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million as the league looked to re-gain lost funding from the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions. By December, things remained on track to hit their targeted number as fans returned to stadiums and the NFL and the money rolled in.

On Monday, the NFL officially set the 2022 salary cap at the maximum agreed-upon amount of $208.2 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The 2022 cap is a $25.7 million dollar increase from last year’s cap of $182.5 million. Here’s a look at the salary cap amounts from the past decade:

  • 2022: $208.2 million
  • 2021: $182.5
  • 2020: $198.2
  • 2019: $188.2
  • 2018: $177.2
  • 2017: $167
  • 2016: $155.27
  • 2015: $143.28
  • 2014: $133
  • 2013: $123

As noted above, the drop between 2020 and ‘21 was due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was the first time in seven years the salary cap did not increase by about $10-12 million.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, some new TV deals in 2023 are expected to cause a spike in next year’s cap and a return to eight-figure salary cap increases each year is anticipated.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Good news for a team with a buncha draft picks. :-)

  • This is a good roundup from The Athletic of the latest updates on NFL-related topics including diversity hiring, where the combine will be held next year, if offseason programs will return completely to normal, and more. ($)

  • In the words of a midwesterner... Ope.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...