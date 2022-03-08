A total look preview at the Detroit Lions free agency

The NFL Scouting Combine is now in the rear-view mirror, which means the new league calendar year looms, and with it free agency. We have a lot to digest on this week’s Pride of Detroit PODcast, so this one is a jumbo-sized bento box of goodies.

We finish up our notes from the Combine, with plenty on the players who have seen their stock risen—like Jordan Davis—and those who have perhaps not had the greatest of showings. We put it all into perspective with their full tape, and discuss what has changed for the Detroit Lions with picks 2, 32 and 34.

After that, it’s time to start thinking about free agency. With franchise tags, the suspension of Calvin Ridley and questions about the release of Amari Cooper, has the wide receiver market dried up before it even began? With the Lions in desperate need for a wideout, it could spell problems trying to address the issue. In addition, there’s plenty of need for secondary talent, and the Lions have to settle the oft-asked question of backup quarterbacks.

This one is double-sized, and it’s what you asked for. Make sure to download the PODcast and be on the lookout for the Scraps later this week, where we combine our random thoughts and other NFL talk into another podcast for your perusal.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on both Twitch and YouTube.