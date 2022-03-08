Earlier in the week in our NFL Combine rumors roundup article, we noted that Peter King of NBC Sports suggested that Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was his hunch for the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many, however, brushed that off as one person’s opinion, thinking that the Jacksonville Jaguars would rather use the pick to protect their new franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence with an offensive lineman. For months, the most popular pick for the Jaguars has either been Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal or NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu.

But on Tuesday, the Jaguars franchise tagged left tackle Cam Robinson for the second straight year, locking him up for at least one more season, and as a result, the narrative has shifted dramatically.

In fact, Hutchinson is now the heavy favorite to be the first overall pick, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Hutchinson’s odds are -165, meaning a $165 wager would net a $100 profit. Neal has the next best odds at +380 (a $100 successful bet nets $380 in profit), followed by Ekwonu at +450.

Just a few weeks ago, the odds looked like this:

Evan Neal +120

Aidan Hutchinson +200

Ikem ekwonu +700

Of course, none of this changes the fact that the Jaguars could still use a massive upgrade at both of their offensive tackle positions. Both Robinson and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor are recent second-round picks, but neither have played particularly well. Taylor, too, is entering the final year of his contract. They do have Walker Little, a second-round pick last year, but Little only played as an injury replacement last year. Offensive tackle is certainly not off the table for them.

That being said, if Hutchinson is indeed their pick, that will result in a lot of disappointed Lions fans. In our latest poll, 68 percent of Lions fans were hoping the team selects Hutchinson with the second overall pick.

