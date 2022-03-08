Report: Aaron Rodgers to return to Packers on a 4-year, $200 million deal

The Detroit Lions aren’t getting rid of Aaron Rodgers anytime soon.

After drawing out his decision for a couple of months, Rodgers has reportedly decided to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season, as reported by Pat McAfee first. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network explained further, noting that Rodgers and the Packers have agreed upon a four-year deal worth $200 million. The move is expected to lower Rodgers’ cap hit for the 2022 season, which was at $46.7 million prior to the agreement.

For the second straight offseason, Rodgers had talked about moving on from a Packers team that hasn’t advanced beyond the NFC Championship game since 2010, despite back-to-back MVP performances from Rodgers. After eventually agreeing to come back last year, the 38-year-old quarterback seemed to suggest 2021 was going to be his final year in Green Bay.

But to the Packers’ credit, they worked hard throughout the entire year to restore the relationship between Rodgers and the front office, even allowing Rodgers to have influence into roster moves, including the trade for Randall Cobb. Despite the Packers falling short in the playoffs, Rodgers must believe his best chance at returning to the Super Bowl is in Green Bay, where the rest of the NFC North is in rebuilding mode. However, the Packers have some work to do in managing their salary cap.

It obviously sucks to have to deal with Rodgers in the division for at least a couple more years, but at least the NFL news cycle won’t have to be dominated by this guy anymore.