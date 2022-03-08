Detroit Lions reportedly re-sign WR Josh Reynolds to a 2-year deal

The Detroit Lions have re-signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds, as first announced by his agent Apex Sports Group. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, it’s a two-year deal worth up to $12 million. Further details on the contract were not immediately available.

Reynolds was added to the Lions roster midseason in 2021 after he requested to be waived by the Tennessee Titans when he was overshadowed by the Titans’ deep receiver bench. Immediately, Reynolds helped turn the Lions’ offense around, racking up 306 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. His chemistry with Jared Goff—whom he played with in Los Angeles—was evident, and he was able to stretch the ball downfield in a way that was missing from the Lions’ offense prior to his arrival.

The Lions have made it abundantly clear that they were heading into free agency looking for players who could do just that: stretch the ball downfield.

“Any time you can add a piece or a weapon, on the perimeter particularly, that’s going to help. It’s going to help (Goff) and it will help us,” head coach Campbell said last week at the NFL Combine. “So that’s one of the things that we’d like to do, whether it’s free agency or it’s the draft.”

Reynolds had publicly expressed a desire to come back to Detroit, as well.

“I would love my future to be here with Detroit,” Reynolds told Dan Miller back in December. “Man, being able to just kind of continue to grow with this team and help this organization win. I mean, it don’t get no better.”

While Reynolds brings some much needed help to the Lions’ receiver room, Detroit is still expected to add more weapons to their offense this offseason. The receivers currently under contract include Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson, and Javon McKinley.