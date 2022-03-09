Tuesday was one of the craziest days in NFL offseason history. It started with Aaron Rodgers telling his buddy Pat McAfee that he’s returning to Green Bay in a somewhat predictable announcement given how everything had been trending. Reports of a four-year, $200 million deal are still being denied by Rodgers’ camp, but he will be playing for the cheesemen in 2022.

A few hours later, as teams designated their franchise tags or re-signed some of their own players, the Denver Broncos decided to drop a bombshell. They agreed to trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a move that only cost them two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and three players—quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive end Shelby Harris. But hey, they also got a fourth-round pick in return!

In between those massive moves, the Detroit Lions also broke some news by re-signing veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal. It was a solid, savvy move to solidify their wide receiver No. 2 or 3 position, depending on how you label Amon-Ra St. Brown.

So considering the historic day, the PODcast crew gathered for an emergency mini-podcast to react to Tuesday’s wildness.

Topics include:

How does Reynold’s re-signing impact the rest of the Lions’ offseason?

With a depleted wide receiver market in free agency, will the Lions no longer be major players?

What is the impact of the Jaguars tagging offensive tackle Cam Robinson?

Did the Packers make the right move or are they just digging a hole?

Is the Seahawks’ haul for Wilson a result of last year’s Matthew Stafford trade or did the Lions get low-balled?

We tackle all those topics and more on today’s mini-PODcast:

