Notes: Todd McShay, Kyle Meinke make picks in latest Lions mock drafts

Some hate it. Some love it. But with the 2022 NFL Combine officially in the books, we are now in the thick of mock draft season.

For several more weeks, we will have to do our best to interpret the tea leaves as they are presented to us. Massive trades like the one that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos alter the draft (and league) landscape, but so do some of the under the radar, less heralded moves. Like when the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise tagged left tackle Cam Robinson for the second year in a row.

Many draft analysts have changed their mind since Jacksonville made the move, mocking Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson at number one overall. If Jacksonville were to opt for this route, it would obviously alter big boards around the league.

However, not everyone believes that Jacksonville is heading in a different direction after franchise tagging Robinson. After all, the franchise tag only is for one season, and they have an important asset in quarterback Trevor Lawrence to protect.

Mlive’s Kyle Meinke dropped his mock, where he has the Lions walking away with two players who would do worlds for Detroit’s issues on defense.

“This league is all about passers and pass rushers, and the Lions haven’t had a playmaking pass rusher in way, way too long. Short of finding a quarterback — which I don’t believe they will — adding a big-time pass rusher should be their top priority”, said Meinke.

Elsewhere, ESPN’s Todd McShay has Hutchinson going first overall (subscription required), and like Meinke, has the Lions double dipping on defense—taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and University of Minnesota linebacker Boye Mafe after his stellar combine performance.

Plenty will change between now and the draft in April. Buckle up and hold on.

On Wednesday, the Lions rolled out a loyalty program for season ticket holders that includes some new perks this year. Here are some details:

Detroit also got creative and attached some prizes to fans that decided to commit to season tickets:

