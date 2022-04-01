Friday open thread: What is the Lions’ biggest weakness as the draft approaches?

As we approach the end of March and fix our gaze on the 2022 NFL draft, we should pause and appreciate all of the pandemonia that has taken place so far through the offseason. Multiple big-name quarterbacks have changed their address, from Russell Wilson being a Denver Bronco, to Matt Ryan being dealt to the Indianapolis Colts, the quarterback carousel has been in full swing this spring.

Household names like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Khalil Mack were also involved in blockbuster trades, when not that long ago, it was considered a rarity for all-pro caliber players to be moved. Those days are long gone now, with today’s NFL resembling the NBA more than the league we once knew at the turn of the new century.

Despite all of the movement, and much to the dismay of some of the fanbase, the Detroit Lions have not been as active this offseason when compared to other teams around the league. Besides retaining some of their own talent, there has not been much other movement, outside of the acquisition of wide receiver DJ Chark.

Defensive end Trey Flowers was released by the Lions, allowing the veteran to become an unrestricted free agent. Special team’s ace and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin signed with the Houston Texans, Dean Marlowe and Khadarel Hodge joined the Atlanta Falcons, while former 2017 first-round pick Jarrad Davis found his way back to the Lions, after spending 2021 with the New York Jets.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is the Lions’ biggest need as the draft approaches?

My answer: To keep it really simple, pass rush. Whether that comes in the form of a player off of the edge, a disruptive force in the middle, wherever. Being able to consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks will go a long way in masking other deficiencies that will likely plague this defense in 2022.

Your turn. What area of the roster needs the most attention as the offseason shifts gears? Let us know in the comments.