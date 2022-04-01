Join our LIVE Detroit Lions Q&A show Saturday morning

With the first couple waves of free agency over, most pro days done, and the NFL owners meetings in the rear view mirror, we’ve reached our first somewhat dead time of the offseason. There’s still four weeks until the NFL Draft, so we can finally catch our breath following one of the most crazy months of offseason football in recent memory.

So the Pride of Detroit crew is bringing back our weekly Q&A show on Spotify Greenroom.

If you don’t know how this works, it’s very much like a call-in radio show. You download the app, follow myself (Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit), and when we start the show, you join in. You can just sit there and listen the entire time, submit questions via text in our chat room, or request to join the show to ask a question by voice.

Myself, Ryan Mathews and Erik Schlitt take turns answering your questions for about 60-90 minutes on all thing Lions football.

If you can’t join us live—on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET—we will record the audio of the show and upload it to our podcast feed. You can follow the podcast on any of your favorite platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio.

The shorthand version is here:

What: Detroit Lions open forum

Where: Spotify Greenroom app (download here and make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Saturday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews