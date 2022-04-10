Sunday open thread: Which Lions player/coach are you most excited to see on Hard Knocks?

We’re still about four months away from NFL training camp, but the excitement from the announcement of the Detroit Lions being on HBO’s Hard Knocks hasn’t faded away yet for some. The Lions also released their latest “Inside The Den” episode on Thursday which might have been their best one yet. In it, we got to see Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn interact with Tracy Walker right after Walker re-signed with the club and if that doesn’t get you pumped up for Hard Knocks, I’m not sure what will.

That brings us to today’s Question of the Day...

Which Lions player/coach are you most excited to see on Hard Knocks?

My answer: Dan Campbell and Jamaal Williams.

I don’t know if I’ve ever been as excited about a coaching staff as I am with who we have in place right now. Campbell has done a fantastic job of changing the culture here in Detroit and it shows with how much the players and coaches have bought in. I’m most excited to see all of those interactions between Campbell and his staff and with the players. I also think that by the time the show is over, the average NFL fan will finally understand why Lions fans are so keen on the Lions head coach.

As far as players go, there might not be a bigger personality than Jamaal Williams and I hope we get a heavy dose of him during Hard Knocks.

Your turn.