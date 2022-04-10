Detroit Lions mailbag: Could the Lions possibly be satisfied with their linebackers?

We’re deep into NFL Draft rumor season, and it’s hard to know what to believe and what to thoroughly dismiss. Could the Detroit Lions truly target a non-premium position with the second overall pick, or is the head coach blowing smoke to the media? With the way the team is talking out of both ends when it comes to quarterback, is Malik Willis truly in play for Detroit?

One of the most flummoxing rumors that has emerged in the last couple weeks is that the Lions are satisfied with their current set of linebackers and do not plan on drafting one on the first two days of the NFL Draft. Given that the general public believes linebacker could possibly be the team’s biggest need, it’s hard to come to terms with this one. It’s especially hard to believe when the Lions’ current roster includes just one linebacker signed beyond the 2022 season.

But that’s one of the main topics on this week’s Spotify Greenroom live Q&A show. Is it possible the Lions pass on linebacker this year? What kind of linebackers will they be looking for? What does Detroit’s scheme—and current roster—tell about how they use their linebackers?

We answer all of those questions on the latest episode. Other topics for the show include:

Is cornerback a potential target in the draft?

What’s going on with Will Harris?

Could the Lions trade out of the 32nd overall pick? Which is more likely: trading up or trading down?

Breaking down the differences between the X, Y, and Z receivers—and which Lions players fit each the best.

