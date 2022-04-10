No one had a more hilarious end to their 2022 season than the Dallas Cowboys. Not even the Green Bay Packers could contend with bleeding out their own clock, eliminating any chance at a game-tying score against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

The Cowboys appear to be heading towards an impasse. After a 12-5 season, things finally seemed like Dallas was living up to their hype. But after another early playoff exit, Jerry Jones must be scratching his head. This franchise—for all its pomp and circumstance—hasn’t been to an NFC Championship game since 1995.

That is, until Pride of Detroit commenter 1951LION took hold of the franchise. They are the acting general manager for the Dallas Cowboys in our 2022 Community Mock Draft, and here’s the board they are facing.

POD Community Mock Draft picks so far:

With the 24th pick in the POD Community Mock, the Dallas Cowboys have selected Kenyon Green, offensive lineman from Texas A&M

Here’s 1951LION with the explanation:

The Cowboys' offensive line was decimated after Conner Williams signed in Miami, and La’el Collins was released. The pressing need is at the right guard position, but it’s difficult to pass on a talent like wide receiver George Pickens, especially with Amari Cooper exiting to Cleveland.

The offensive side of the team really needs more help than the defense, who could use some help with depth. Bringing in James Washington and having Michael Gallup, along with CeeDee Lamb, is going to have to be enough to get through the first round as other needs take precedence.

Ezekiel Elliott has been in the league for seven years toting the rock 1,650 times for 7,386 yards. Over that time he has caught 288 passes racking up another 2,244 yards. Backing up Zeke is Tony Pollard, a four-year veteran and quite impressive in his own right. He is being backed up by six-year veteran Corey Clement. With the running backs getting a little on the north side of youth, the smart thing to do would be bringing in Kenneth Walker lll or Breece Hall to supplement the aging running back room.

Tyler Linderbaum could step in and take over for Tyler Biadasz, the offensive Lineman that has struggled somewhat playing center. The offensive line that was once great needs upgrading—not terribly, but it must be addressed.

With the 24th pick, the Cowboys are selecting Kenyon Green. A wide-based, thick-built guard with good length, he can cover a lot of ground in a hurry sliding along the line. He uses his quickness and mobility to get to the second level. He has played both guard positions and at right tackle. At 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, he’s a road grader that can open holes for the running backs as well as protect Dak Prescott.

Erik’s thoughts:

Green is a plug-and-play guard and this is certainly right around the spot he should be drafted, and Cowboy’s writers insist that the team needs to upgrade their interior offensive line—at guard and possibly center—so I buy 1951LION’s logic in making this pick.

Linderbaum is the better player on my draft board, so if the Cowboys are indifferent on which spot they want to address, I’d consider him here, but glancing over their roster, it does appear that guard is more pressing.

Another option here is Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, who can both take over the Cowboys' slot position and give them some stability at the position.

You can follow along with every pick + grades in our Community Mock Draft tracker.