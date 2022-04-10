 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL mock draft: Dallas Cowboys select Kenyon Green

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line isn’t what it used to be, but if they take Kenyon Green in this year’s draft, it could certainly boost the overall unit.

By Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 27 Texas Bowl- Oklahoma State v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No one had a more hilarious end to their 2022 season than the Dallas Cowboys. Not even the Green Bay Packers could contend with bleeding out their own clock, eliminating any chance at a game-tying score against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

The Cowboys appear to be heading towards an impasse. After a 12-5 season, things finally seemed like Dallas was living up to their hype. But after another early playoff exit, Jerry Jones must be scratching his head. This franchise—for all its pomp and circumstance—hasn’t been to an NFC Championship game since 1995.

That is, until Pride of Detroit commenter 1951LION took hold of the franchise. They are the acting general manager for the Dallas Cowboys in our 2022 Community Mock Draft, and here’s the board they are facing.

POD Community Mock Draft picks so far:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
  2. Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
  3. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
  4. New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
  7. New York Giants: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  8. Atlanta Falcons: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  9. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  11. Washington Commanders: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  12. Minnesota Vikings: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
  13. Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
  14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
  15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  16. Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  18. New Orleans Saints: Drake London, WR, USC
  19. Philadelphia Eagles: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  21. New England Patriots: Zion Johnson, iOL, Boston College
  22. Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
  23. Arizona Cardinals: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

With the 24th pick in the POD Community Mock, the Dallas Cowboys have selected Kenyon Green, offensive lineman from Texas A&M

Here’s 1951LION with the explanation:

The Cowboys' offensive line was decimated after Conner Williams signed in Miami, and La’el Collins was released. The pressing need is at the right guard position, but it’s difficult to pass on a talent like wide receiver George Pickens, especially with Amari Cooper exiting to Cleveland.

The offensive side of the team really needs more help than the defense, who could use some help with depth. Bringing in James Washington and having Michael Gallup, along with CeeDee Lamb, is going to have to be enough to get through the first round as other needs take precedence.

Ezekiel Elliott has been in the league for seven years toting the rock 1,650 times for 7,386 yards. Over that time he has caught 288 passes racking up another 2,244 yards. Backing up Zeke is Tony Pollard, a four-year veteran and quite impressive in his own right. He is being backed up by six-year veteran Corey Clement. With the running backs getting a little on the north side of youth, the smart thing to do would be bringing in Kenneth Walker lll or Breece Hall to supplement the aging running back room.

Tyler Linderbaum could step in and take over for Tyler Biadasz, the offensive Lineman that has struggled somewhat playing center. The offensive line that was once great needs upgrading—not terribly, but it must be addressed.

With the 24th pick, the Cowboys are selecting Kenyon Green. A wide-based, thick-built guard with good length, he can cover a lot of ground in a hurry sliding along the line. He uses his quickness and mobility to get to the second level. He has played both guard positions and at right tackle. At 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, he’s a road grader that can open holes for the running backs as well as protect Dak Prescott.

Erik’s thoughts:

Green is a plug-and-play guard and this is certainly right around the spot he should be drafted, and Cowboy’s writers insist that the team needs to upgrade their interior offensive line—at guard and possibly center—so I buy 1951LION’s logic in making this pick.

Linderbaum is the better player on my draft board, so if the Cowboys are indifferent on which spot they want to address, I’d consider him here, but glancing over their roster, it does appear that guard is more pressing.

Another option here is Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, who can both take over the Cowboys' slot position and give them some stability at the position.

You can follow along with every pick + grades in our Community Mock Draft tracker.

Poll

What grade do you give this pick?

view results
  • 41%
    A
    (16 votes)
  • 43%
    B
    (17 votes)
  • 12%
    C
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    F
    (1 vote)
39 votes total Vote Now

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...