The Tennessee Titans have been the model of consistency for the past couple years, but they’ve also been the model of a team who just can’t get themselves over the proverbial hump. They have finished with a 9-7 record or better in six straight seasons, but they’ve only won more than 11 once.

Unfortunately for the Titans, they’ve been in the playoffs four times in the past five years and have been bounced in their first game half of those times. Despite garnering a No. 1 seed last year, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated them in the divisional round.

So how will this team contend in an AFC that just seems to be getting better and better? That is up to Twon82, who is the Titans' acting general manager in our 2022 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft.

Before we get into Twon82’s pick for the Titans at 26, here’s a look at everyone who was picked before.

POD Community Mock Draft picks so far:

With the 26th pick in the POD Community Mock, the Tennessee Titans have selected Treylon Burks, wide receiver from Arkansas.

Here’s Twon82 with the explanation:

In today’s NFL, you can never have enough offensive weapons, and this is especially true for the wideout position. On top of that, Ryan Tannehill can use all of the firepower he can get at his disposal. With the departure of Julio Jones and the addition of Robert Woods (fresh off a November ACL tear and about to turn 30), the Titans have A.J. Brown as their main WR standout. Nick Westbrooke-Ikhine showed some promise in 2021, but hasn’t yet instilled total confidence that he can be a #2 wideout talent for Tannehill. The Titans did also bring in Austin Hooper at the tight end position, but that’s not going to make up for the need for another major target. They would make their QB a happy man by bringing in an insurance option, especially in case Woods isn’t the same production machine he was in Los Angeles due to his mid-season injury.

Treylon Burks is a powerful receiver out of Arkansas that can use his big frame to fend off tackles and protect the football. He is also a guy that Tannehill can look to go up for 50-50 balls and win them consistently. Burks is a proven talent as a three-year starter for the Razorbacks, showing versatility in his game by lining up as an X, slot, and even in the backfield sometimes. This seems to show that Burks has a high football acumen that should allow him to translate well to the NFL. Scouting reports likened Burks to Alshon Jeffrey in his prime, which would be a welcome addition to complement A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry.

Though the Titans could potentially address the EDGE or IDL spots here, they would be wise to go after someone of Burks’ size, speed, and caliber if he’s available here. He will address their need to take pressure off of A.J. Brown for the long term.

Erik’s thoughts:

Fun fact, my NFL comparison for Burks is in fact, A.J. Brown. They’re both stylistically similar as big slots who can also live on the outside and combining them with Robert Woods (who they traded for this offseason) would give the Titans’ a trio of receivers all capable of lining up at several positions on offense. My only worry with adding a third highly talented receiver to the mix is having enough targets to spread around in an offense that is run-first in nature.

Other options for the Titans could include an outside linebacker/edge rusher like Michigan’s David Ojabo or Minnesota’s Boye Mafe. Or a sneaky play could be to grab Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann, and allow him to compete for a starting role at right tackle and/or left guard.

You can follow along with every pick + grades in our Community Mock Draft tracker.