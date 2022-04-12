The Green Bay Packers are back on the clock in our 2022 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft. Aaron Rodgers is getting nervous, as the Packers went with a somewhat unconventional pick at 22, selecting Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis—clearly going with the best player available strategy.

But after losing Davante Adams this offseason and the clock running on Rodgers’ time left at the top of this league, is it time to finally give him a weapon? Five wide receivers have already come off the board: Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, and Treylon Burks. Is getting WR6 worth it at pick 28, or will the Packers prioritize another prospect?

The decision is up to POD Commenter katmandoo122. Here’s a look at the 27 picks before this one.

POD Community Mock Draft picks so far:

With the 28th pick in the POD Community Mock, the Green Bay Packers have selected Bernhard Raimann, offensive tackle from Central Michigan.

Here’s katmandoo122 with the explanation:

Well, it didn’t take long for the Packers’ commitment to best player available to be tested, and tested hard. The front office gamed this draft time and time again and simply did not see how Tyler Linderbaum could be available this late. They didn’t even think he’d be available in the previous pick, let alone six picks later. The debate in the war room has been epic, between what they need and what the talent tells them. Had this been their only pick, they would have taken Linderbaum and figured out how to play him and Josh Myers together. But Lefleur had too much confidence in Myers and pounded the table for the last remaining first round grade they had other than Linderbaum.

Bernhard Raimann is new to the tackle position specifically and football generally. However, what he lacks in experience he shows in raw instinct and technique. At 6-foot-6 and a large omelet over 300 pounds, Raimann is undersized relative to the top tackles in the draft. However, he compares very favorably to Rashawn Slater from last year, who some considered for a time to be the best tackle taken in 2021. Raimann is not there yet and needs coaching to be a full-time starter at right tackle but his combination of footwork, hand strength, and instinctual understanding of pass block sliding will allow Lafleur to experiment with boundary passes in an even more dangerous Packer offense, assuming they find someone to catch the ball. Aaron Rodgers’ penchant for whining about no receivers should be offset somewhat by what will be a serious upgrade, eventually, of Yosh Nijman, who will be tapped to become their swing tackle before long. Raimann projects to be a top-10 tackle in this league once he gets his feet under him (literally and metaphorically).

The Pack seriously considered Jahan Dotson here as well and discussed Christian Watson enough that his name threatened to upend their board, but felt that neither wide receiver warranted a first round grade. The room was somewhat disappointed when Jameson Williams went a pick after they picked up Karlaftis, but at the end of the day, while the need for a wide receiver or two was recognized, the room felt there was enough talent to survive to the second round or later.

Erik’s thoughts:

And Aaron Rodgers and Jahan Dotson weep.

The Packers have some solid talent along their offensive line, but the massive issue is nearly none of them can stay healthy. Raimann, like Elgton Jenkins, offers the Packers a tackle/guard versatile starter and will allow coaches to simply find the best combination that works and roll with the top five players to protect the reigning MVP.

Unlike katmandoo122, I do believe Dotson is worthy of being selected in the first round and would be an excellent fit in Green Bay given the current state of this mock draft. He’s probably not going to be WR1, but honestly, they need to add talented pass catchers, and he’s a nice combination of need and value.

You can follow along with every pick + grades in our Community Mock Draft tracker.