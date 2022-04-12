The Kansas City Chiefs are on the clock for back-to-back picks in the Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft. With Patrick Mahomes on the team, no one is expecting them to be irrelevant or anything in 2022, but after the shocking trade of Tyreek Hill and the aggressive moves made by just about every other team in the AFC West, suddenly their place atop the division is very much in danger. How will Davante Adams mesh with Derek Carr? Does Russell Wilson immediately make the Broncos a Super Bowl contender? Will the Chargers’ flurry of moves get them over the hump? How will the Chiefs keep pace?

Back-to-back first-round picks will certainly help. And it is on POD Commenter Workdontstop to give the Chiefs life. Here’s the board they’re looking at.

POD Community Mock Draft picks so far:

With the 29th pick in the POD Community Mock, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected Christian Watson, wide receiver from North Dakota State.

Here’s Workontstop with the explanation:

With the Chiefs blowing up their offense by trading one of the most feared players in football today in Tyreek Hill, this offense is going to go through a little revamp. For the 2022 season, we’re starting with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman as the top three receivers. Next year MVS is the only remaining WR from that group leaving a big hole to refill again.

I’m actually really glad Watson fell past Green Bay. For them to not take a WR with either pick was shocking (not really). Christian Watson has a massive 6-foot-5 frame, 4.2 speed [Editor’s note: at the Combine, he measured 6-foot-4, and ran a 4.36 40-yard-dash] and looked good at the Senior Bowl. He killed the NFL Combine, posting the second-best RAS for his position since 1987. He’s following in the footsteps of his dad, who was a safety for the Chiefs in the 1990s. How ironic would it be to see his son play for the same team decades later?

He played in a college offense that didn’t throw the ball much. He managed to lead the NDSU with 43 receptions for 801 yards and seven touchdowns and averaging 18.6 yards per reception—finished with 1,142 all-purpose yards. You can line him up on the outside, in the slot, and in the backfield, allowing him to contribute in many ways Hill did.

Watson has two of the most important traits that the Chiefs are looking for without Hill, and that’s separating and ball tracking. Watching his tape gives me all the justification I needed. North Dakota State credits him with 57 plays that went for 20-plus yards. Watson is everything the Chiefs need in a receiver. He’s big, fast, and versatile. His biggest knock is his drops. Hopefully, with Maholmes it can be fixed.

Receivers George Pickens and Jahan Dotson were options.

Erik’s thoughts:

The inconsistent hands pushes Watson down some for me and if I was selecting a wide receiver for the Chiefs, Dotson would have been my choice. Yes, he’s not as tall (just 5-foot-10) and not quite as fast (4.43 second 40 y/d), but he is a strong separator and I don't have any concerns about his ability to snatch the ball out of the air and gain yards.

Other choices I would have considered here are Dotson’s Penn State teammate, edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, or even Michigan’s David Ojabo if they believe he is on the quick path to recovery. Corner is also a big need, but it’s probably a tick too early to take Washington’s Kyler Gordon, my highest-rated remaining CB.

You can follow along with every pick + grades in our Community Mock Draft tracker.