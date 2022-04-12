What Dan Campbell has revealed of the Lions draft strategy

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media a few times in the past week. Since then, the media and fans have had time to digest his words, which give insight to the team as it prepares to make its moves in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With just a few weeks to go, more and more rumors and speculation swirls as to what the Lions will do with the No. 2 pick in the draft. With Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker flying up mock drafts, questions around Kayvon Thibodeaux and Kyle Hamilton, there are so many different ways for the Lions to approach what they hope to be the next franchise player.

Campbell had plenty of thoughts on quarterbacks and positional value, and on the latest Pride Of Detroit PODcast we react to those words and try to glean how the Lions view this draft and its top players, and what it can tell us about their strategy heading into the draft; or if it could just be another smokescreen in a year of uncertainty and feverish trades.

We also have many more listener mailbag questions to answer on this PODcast, including the possibility of selecting a cornerback in the draft, and the looming USFL Michigan Panthers (who don’t actually play in Michigan this year, but it’s football I suppose).

