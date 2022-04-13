With just over two weeks until the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions are kicking things into overdrive. Now that pro days are mostly over, the team has been inviting players into Allen Park for individual visits. During these visits—commonly referred to as “top-30 visits,” because each team is only allowed 30—players cannot go through football drills, but it’s an opportunity for the Lions coaches and personnel department to get to know the person better and also drill them with football questions.

In addition to top-30 visits, the Lions also held their local pro day earlier this week. The Lions are permitted to host players from local colleges or players native to the Detroit(ish) area for an on-field workout similar to normal pro days.

For the past couple weeks, reports have been flying in about each of these visits, and we’ve been keeping track of them. It’s worth noting that some of these reports are shaky in nature—often not differentiating between a top-30 visit or a local pro day visit—so you should treat this list as very unofficial. There is not an official published list anywhere.

However, this still serves as a good resource into the players the Lions requested extra access to and could give clues as to who they may be interested in selecting in the draft later this month.

Without further ado, here is our Detroit Lions 2022 top-30 visit and local pro day tracker.

Note: This list will be updated throughout the next two weeks.

Top-30 visits

Local Pro Day

QB Connor Sampson, Western Illinois ($ource)

RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan ($ource)

RB Brock Koback, Toledo ($ource)

WR Chad Gilliard, Saginaw Valley State ($ource)

WR Daylin Baldwin, Jackson State ($ource)

WR Jalen Martin, Pittsburgh State ($ource)

TE Thomas Odukoya, Eastern Michigan ($ource)

OL Andrew Stueber, Michigan ($ource)

OG Zein Obeid, Ferris State ($ource)

DT Chris Hinton, Michigan ($ource)

LB, Jeremiah Tyler, Princeton ($ource)

CB Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati (source)

*Note: It’s unclear if this was a top-30 visit or a local visit. PFN’s Aaron Wilson referred to it as a top-30 visit, but Dave Birkett refuted that and listed him as a local day visit. So that’s what we’re going with.