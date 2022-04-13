NFL Draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux was in town Tuesday for a pre-draft visit with the Detroit Lions, and while he was here he asked for food suggestions in the area.

.@kayvont is in for his top-30 visit (and he needs your recommendations for where to eat). pic.twitter.com/qxPLWDttyY — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 12, 2022

It got me thinking, out of the 32 teams across 20-something cities, there’s got to be quite the variety of cuisine. Today’s question? Which one you’d want to try the most.

Question of the day: Which NFL city’s cuisine would you like to try the most?

My answer: Green Bay, Wisconsin.

I don’t know that there’s a more culturally rich city with such diverse cuisine across the entire country, NFL or not. Okay, okay, I’m kidding, probably Houston.

Houston really would have it all—the classic southern barbecue with three sides, the tex-mex cuisine, and everything in between. Houston was also ranked the most diverse city in America by WalletHub in 2021 so you know you’re bound to have some quality restaurants for every other type of food.

Honestly, though, a part of me wants to say Detroit simply because of my partiality to the best pizza in the country.

only a hot take bc Detroit is actually #1 — Hamza Baccouche (@HamzaPOD) April 11, 2022

Your turn. Which NFL city’s cuisine would you want to try the most? Let’s hear it.