Notes: PFF offers what a trade down from 32 might look like for Lions

While much of the media spends their days leading up to the NFL draft debating on trades within the top-five picks, those transactions aren’t all that common. That’s not to say one definitively won’t happen this year. You never know who might fall in love with a quarterback prospect, or one of the coveted offensive tackles in this year’s class. It could happen. But statistically speaking, it isn’t likely, especially in a year devoid of elite quarterback talent, or a nearly flawless EDGE player.

For general manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions, the trade speculation won’t stop with their number two overall selection. Because of their trade that sent former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions own the 32nd overall pick, to go along with number two and pick 34. This gives Holmes and the front office plenty of options on how they want to approach year two of the rebuild.

In a mock draft on PFF, salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger has the Atlanta Falcons trading picks 43, 114, and 190 to the Lions for pick number 32.

“The bottom of the first round is a popular trade spot because of teams looking to secure the fifth-year option on a prospect, particularly a quarterback”, said Spielberger when explaining the logic behind the proposed trade. “Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading into his fifth-year option season after the team traded up to No. 32 overall with the Eagles in 2018, so here, we have the Falcons following the same idea.”

That fifth-year team option means a lot for franchises looking to select a quarterback in the draft. It gives them an additional year of the quarterback on his rookie deal, or in other scenarios, it can give the respective front office another year to evaluate whether or not they want to give a second contract to the player.

To me, this is a sound team-building strategy. If a general manager is going to roll the proverbial dice and take a quarterback, he might as well make the selection within the first 32 picks, allowing for that extra year to act as a buffer of sorts, if necessary. And while the Falcons still had to part with some draft capital to get back to pick 32, it’s still much less than the required capital it would take to get to the second overall pick.

The last four drafts have averaged 5 first-round trades on draft night ‼️@PFF_Brad gives you the 5 trades he’d like to see on Day 1https://t.co/xrQFLbKR2V — PFF (@PFF) April 13, 2022

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Dan Campbell turned 46 today, and in preparation for Hard Knocks this summer, the Lions set us up with a throwback video of the Lions’ coach mic’d up last training camp.

In honor of Coach's birthday, we're throwing it back to that time at Training Camp when we mic’d him up.



https://t.co/PoYcwkOdD5 pic.twitter.com/Sm7NYyqgFr — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 13, 2022

Mel Kiper ruffled some feathers with his latest mock draft. Erik Schlitt has more on the surprise pick.

In his latest mock draft, Mel Kiper gives the #Lions a local defender, just not the one you’d expect@erikschlitt breaks it down: https://t.co/7DckNG2BRi — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) April 13, 2022

MLive’s Kyle Meinke shares his thoughts on the Lions potentially selecting another cornerback with a top-five pick.

The Lions just matched the record for highest draft pick ever spent on a CB. Now Mel Kiper thinks they could not only break their own record, but also become the first team in 47 years to spend *two* first-round picks on DBs in the same draft.



Thoughts: https://t.co/LkhPzOCRWb pic.twitter.com/PyMazT1SQb — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) April 13, 2022

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News also weighs in on the surprising pick of the Kiper mock draft.

Just when you thought you've seen all the mock draft scenarios of the Lions, Mel Kiper is coming with you with a CB at No. 2, two DBs in the first round and a high-ceiling, but injured pass-rusher at 34: https://t.co/UsFyoTTdVu — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) April 13, 2022

Be sure to bookmark this helpful top-30 visit tracker as we close in on the draft.

We’re keeping track of all the #Lions’ reported top-30 visits and local pro day participants right here: https://t.co/VwD7iV6cFn — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) April 13, 2022

The Lions hosted free agent safety DeShon Elliot for a visit. Jeremy Reisman has more on the potential fit for the former Baltimore Raven.

The Lions hosted S DeShon Elliott on a free agent visit today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 13, 2022

Pride of Detroit’s own Ryan Mathews sat down with Matthew Scheidel, a senior journalism major at Oakland University to discuss teaching, working with POD, and much more.