There are very few absolutes in the NFL, which runs contrary to the sports media/Twitter universe we live in right now. However, nothing exemplifies this more than the NFL Draft, as year after year fans and experts alike are shown just how little they know about potential prospects and team tendencies.

Still, we have the data to be at least slightly informed about what decisions are better than others, and the hope is that teams listen to these numbers to make the right choices on draft night. For organizations like the Detroit Lions, it is absolutely essential that the best decisions are made—and as importantly, the critical mistakes are avoided.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is one thing the Lions cannot do in the 2022 NFL Draft?

My answer: Unfortunately, it feels like there is a long list of answers to this question. Taking a running back early seems like one, as does reaching for the wrong player with the No. 2 pick. There are fans on both sides of the quarterback debate, and there is always the debate about taking prospects coming off big injuries or carrying off-field baggage.

The thing that would frustrate me most on draft night, however, would be taking a quarterback at No. 32. I personally believe Jared Goff deserves another year, but if that is not how the Lions see it then they need to take their Quarterback of the Future much earlier in the first round. Waiting until the 32nd pick is just half-committing and kicking the can down the road again. A late-first quarterback is much less likely to be a game-changer, so if Detroit wants a need quarterback then just take him when the opportunity is there, not after he slides down the board.

Your turn.