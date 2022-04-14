It can be tricky business trying to figure out which college prospects visited certain teams in the pre-draft process, as most franchises like to keep that information private to mask their intentions. But sometimes the players make it easy for you.

That is the case with Georgia safety Lewis Cine, who posted a video of himself inside the Detroit Lions facility on Thursday—along with Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks and Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell. Burks and Turner-Yell had already been reported top-30 visits for the Lions (see our tracker here), but Cine is a new one.

A starter for the past two years for the Georgia Bulldog, Cine is viewed as a potential late first-round pick or early second-round pick—an area in which the Lions have two picks (32 and 34). He’s tall (6-foot-2), long (32.25-inch arms), and has athleticism for days. Though he mostly played the free safety position at Georgia, he plays physically, making him an above-average run defender.

Cine has been a popular player to mock to the Lions as of late. Mel Kiper Jr. had the Lions selecting him at 32 this week, while The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Detroit grabbing him at 34 in his latest seven-round mock.

Earlier this week, the Lions signed free agent safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year deal, but the position remains a long-term need for Detroit. As of now, Tracy Walker and Brady Breeze are the only safeties signed beyond the 2022 season.

Let’s finally settle this ? What is it pic.twitter.com/Psy4cJ0nsL — ⱠɆ₩ł₴ ₵ł₦Ɇ (@LewisCine) April 14, 2022

As for Burks, the big 6-foot-2, 225-pound receiver could help a wideout room that is still looking for a long-term identity. At Arkansas, Burks shined in his final two years with the program. He hauled in 117 passes for 1,924 yards and 18 touchdowns in 21 games, earning himself First Team All-SEC honors in 2021. Burks’ best fit is likely at the big slot position in the NFL, which could free up someone like Amon-Ra St. Brown to move around the formation. Although if he refines some of his route-running outside the hashes, he could have a much higher upside.

Turner-Yell is a split-zone safety who can operate as a two-deep and in the box. He has nice speed (4.47 40-yard-dash), solid range, and plus ball skills, but there are some concerns with his injury history. Like Cine, Turner-Yell closes with bad intentions and is a sure tackler. He is considered a Day 3 prospect and a potential depth option to begin his NFL career.

You can follow all of the Lions’ pre-draft visits with our tracker.