Notes: Roger Goodell challenges Detroit to break NFL Draft attendance record in 2024

Detroit Lions fans now have a literal reminder the city is on the clock to host the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to a ticking display unveiled Thursday in Campus Martius.

At a free party downtown hosted by the Detroit Sports Commission, the Lions surprised fans with an interactive clock exhibit to serve as a visual reminder that in a few short years, the city will host the 2024 draft. Woodward Sports’ Kory Woods caught the moment the lights were turned on.

CBS and NFL Network analyst Charles Davis emceed the party that also featured giveaways, family friendly activities, food trucks, and photo ops with the likes of Roary and Lions Legends and Cheerleaders. Many big names attendended, including Lions owner Sheila Hamp, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the trip to the Motor City for the special event. Goodell offered a challenge to the city of Detroit in two years time.

Roger Goodell challenges Detroit to surpass Nashville's record of 600,000 fans from the 2019 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/HwMKcxcbnq — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) April 14, 2022

“Just so you know, Nashville posted it a few years ago and had 600,000 people in those three days at the draft,” Goodell said. “So you have a challenge in front of you, Detroit.”

About two weeks ago, right amid news the Lions would be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks, the league announced Detroit won the bid to host the 2024 draft. Detroit becomes the ninth city to host the NFL Draft since it moved from New York. The draft stage is expected to be set up in Campus Martius, likely why the interactive clock display was installed there.

And onto the rest of your notes.

If any of our thousands of mocks are correct, the Lions first overall pick will likely be in attendance on draft night.

The 21 players attending the draft two weeks from tonight in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/KqrM9aDIPK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2022

The latest installment of Justin Roger’s position-by-position evaluation of the Lions roster and how they might tackle issues at each one. This time he covers defensive tackle. ($)

Similarly, a draft preview from detroitlions.com’s Mike O’Hara — five linebackers who could interest the Lions.

Amani Oruwariye and Jason Cabinda joined sports lifestyle podcaster Adam Breneman to talk all things Lions. Cabina right off the top says the Lions are closer to being a contender than you might think — “We’re right there.”

NEW episode is live with @Lions teammates Amani Oruwariye & Jason Cabinda!



Sat down with @AmaniO & @jasoncabinda at Amani’s house in Ft. Lauderdale to talk about Detroit, Dan Campbell, Penn State, their careers & life on and off the field.



Watch: https://t.co/uiTp9gd2f8 pic.twitter.com/RjQZERCRTS — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) April 14, 2022

